Toyota Car Price Hike April 2026 – Hyryder, Glanza, Taisor, Fortuner, Crysta, Hycross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has implemented a price hike across multiple models in its India lineup. The latest revision impacts popular models such as Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hyryder, Glanza, Taisor, Hilux and Land Cruiser 300, with price increases varying based on variants and powertrains.

The price hike ranges from as low as Rs 5,000 to as high as Rs 2.16 lakh, depending on the model and variant. Percentage-wise, the increase is largely in the range of 0.1% to 2%, with most models witnessing a hike of around 1.75%.

Fortuner, Innova Range Get Notable Hike

Toyota Fortuner has received a price increase of Rs 69,000 across all variants, translating to a 1.75% hike. Innova Crysta prices have been raised by Rs 39,000 across the range, also reflecting a similar 1.75% increment.

Innova Hycross sees a differentiated price revision based on powertrain. Strong hybrid (SHEV) variants have become costlier by Rs 54,000 (1.75%), while petrol variants have received a slightly higher revision of Rs 39,000, amounting to a 2% hike.

Hyryder, Glanza, Taisor – Selective Price Updates

Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received a minor price hike of Rs 5,000 on select variants. Both Neo Drive (G & V trims) and strong hybrid (S & G trims) see a marginal increase of 0.1%, indicating a minimal pricing adjustment.

Toyota Glanza V AMT variant has become costlier by Rs 20,000, which is a 0.2% increase. Meanwhile, Toyota Taisor turbo variants have received a price hike of Rs 22,000, translating to a 2% increase.

Hilux, Land Cruiser 300 See Higher Absolute Increase

Toyota Hilux has seen a price increase of Rs 56,000 across all variants (1.75%). At the top end, Land Cruiser 300 (ZX variant) gets the highest absolute price hike of Rs 2.16 lakh, although percentage increase is relatively lower at 0.8%.

The latest price revision reflects Toyota’s periodic pricing adjustments, likely influenced by rising input costs and market conditions. While most models see moderate hikes, the impact is more noticeable in higher-end SUVs like Fortuner and Land Cruiser 300 in terms of absolute increase. Despite the revision, Toyota’s strong lineup across SUVs, MPVs and hybrids continues to remain competitive in the Indian market.

Toyota has also reported strong sales performance alongside the price revision. In March 2026, the company posted total sales of 37,194 units, registering a healthy 23.80% YoY growth and a 14.28% MoM increase. For Q1 2026, Toyota recorded total sales of 1,05,108 units, up 19.67% YoY, driven by steady domestic demand and rising exports. For the full FY26 period, total sales stood at 4,06,081 units, marking a 20.45% growth over last year, with exports showing particularly strong momentum at over 41% growth.

Update On Innova Crysta

In related developments, Toyota is also expected to discontinue Innova Crysta by early 2027, as stricter CAFE 3 emission norms make it increasingly difficult to sustain diesel-powered, ladder-frame vehicles. Since its launch in 2016, Crysta has been one of Toyota’s most popular models in India, especially among fleet operators. To bridge this gap, Toyota is likely working on a more affordable version of Innova Hycross Hybrid, aimed at retaining strong demand from fleet buyers while transitioning towards cleaner powertrain options.