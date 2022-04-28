Toyota Car Sales Cross 20 Lakh – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Camry

Glanza delivered to a customer at Nippon Toyota dealership in Kerala, becomes the 2 millionth Toyota car sold in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced a mammoth milestone – two million (twenty lakh) cumulative wholesale units. This from the start date of operations in India. TKM was founded in October 1997, almost 25 years ago.

To celebrate the occasion, the company delivered its 2 millionth vehicle, a new Glanza from its larger than life dealership, Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala. Toyota has gained in epic proportions where its Innova, now Innova Crysta, and Fortuner are concerned. Both have helped forge indelible brand recognition in the MPV and SUV segment.

2 million customers trust Toyota

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We are thrilled that 2 million customers trust Toyota for their mobility needs. In this journey towards 2 million happy customers, we have come a long way. Over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) and we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’.”

“With changing times, we have innovated to make Toyota products and services more accessible than ever before. The virtual showrooms and increased footprints have taken us closer to our customers across regions, thanks to the unrelenting support and commitment of our supplier & dealer partners and most importantly all our employees. We thank our customers for their patronage, and we will continue to strive towards our commitment to providing an awesome experience.” he concluded.

Toyota Maruti Partnership

In recent years, Toyota’s partnership with Maruti has helped the company sell rebadged MSIL cars. This in turn has seen TKM punch in higher sales. In January 2022, Toyota announced cumulative sales of 1 lakh units of Urban Cruiser and Glanza. Both cars are built by Maruti Suzuki for Toyota, based on Vitara Brezza, and Baleno. Toyota Hilux was launched recently to further its reputation as a serious UV manufacturer.

For TKM, product planning in regard to Glanza and Urban Cruiser have reaped rich rewards. Sales have been steady, and the foray into a new product launch model, helped tap into new clientele, younger customers. Both cars fall into a much more affordable price tag than Toyota’s larger UVs. It boosts a wide-ranging product portfolio.

Toyota also sells Camry hybrid, and Vellfire here. Launched in India in 2013, Camry is the first locally manufactured, self-charging hybrid electric vehicle sold here. Next up, Toyota will launch an all new SUV that will rival the likes of Creta and Seltos. Launch is planned for later this year. Before that, Toyota will launch an updated Urban Cruiser. In early 2023, Toyota will launch new gen Innova Hybrid – Innova HYCROSS.

At present, Toyota operates a 419 strong dealer network/ touchpoints. As India transitions into newer mobility models, TKM is focused on ‘mass electrification by encouraging localization of electrified vehicle parts’. Over time, TKM has worked on developing a stable, sustainable and competitive local supply chain. This increased supplier base through localization. TKM aims to expand its footprint with special focus on Tier II and III markets.