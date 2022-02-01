Toyota Car Sales Jan 2022 Decline – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota is planning to expand its footprints across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets of the country

The association of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has borne fruitful results for the former in India. The Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), has now announced that Glanza and Urban Cruiser have achieved a significant new milestone by clocking a cumulative wholesale figure of 1 lakh units.

Both models are cross-badged iterations of Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively retailed by Maruti. While Toyota’s iteration of the premium hatchback was launched in June 2019, the rebadged subcompact SUV was introduced in September 2020.

Toyota Car Sales Jan 2022 Decline

In Jan 2022, Toyota India has registered sales of 7,328 units. This when compared to sales of Jan 2021, when the company sold 11,126 units, is a decline of 34%. MoM sales have also declined, as Toyota had sold 10,832 units in same month last year.

Innova Crysta and Fortuner sales have been steady. Speaking about Glanza and Ubran Cruiser, the former has attained a total sales volume of 65,000 units, while the latter has registered 35k units in sales. Ever since market launch of both these models, Glanza and the Urban Cruiser has played a significant role in catering to 66% of first-time Toyota buyers. These buyers mostly belonged to Tier II and Tier III markets.

In order to enhance customer ownership experience in India, Toyota is offering specially designed value-added service programs such as Express Maintenance 60 (EM60), Q Service, Extended Warranty & Service Packages (SMILES) for its buyers. Toyota says these models have helped the company strike a defined balance to reach young aspiring customers who desire to own a Toyota early in their lives.

In 2021, Glanza witnessed a YoY sales growth of 25 percent in comparison to 2020. The carmaker is now focussing on expanding its footprints across tier II and tier III markets in the country. At present, there are 418 dealer outlets in India. The company has also benefited from the virtual showroom created during the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other details

Glanza and Urban Cruiser share the specs including engine, underpinnings and features as their respective Maruti models Baleno and Vitara Brezza. The premium hatch from Toyota is offered in two trims- G and V, which are priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Urban Cruiser is offered in three trims: Mid, High, and Premium.

The subcompact SUV is priced at a range between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom). Both these models are expected to receive major upgrades later this year, in line with their respective heavily updated donor models.