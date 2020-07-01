Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner help increase company sales in June 2020

Toyota sales in June 2020 stood at 3,866 units, growth of 235 percent over sales of 1,639 units in May 2020

As lockdown lifts and things get back to a new normal with social distancing and other safety precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, buyers are once again venturing out into car showrooms. Toyota India has restarted operations at its plant in Bidadi and commenced with pending orders that had been received over past few months of lockdown.

In June 2020, the company has announced total sales of 3,866 units, up a good 235 percent over sales of 1,639 units sold in May 2020. However, these sales were down 66.10 percent from 11,407 units sold in the same month a year ago.

In May 2019, the company had sold a total of 10,603 units in domestic markets in May 2019 while exports of the Etios stood at 804 units. Sales in the past month were from an inventory spilled over from May 2020, allowing the company dealerships to clear out around 50 percent of stocks as compared to a year ago thus making the dealer operations more efficient.

Toyota Motors has also announced that with the lockdown being relaxed in most parts of the country, demand is picking up slowly but surely. The company has noted an increase in both online enquiries and bookings. The company follows a Toyota Pull System wherein supplies to dealerships are made as per demand and in the quantity that it is required.

Production operations have also been ramped up to meet with customer demands while adopting a ‘Safety and Health First’ approach, Toyota India follows the strictest measures of safety and hygiene at all its company plants and showrooms and service centers.

Earlier in June 2020, Toyota also hiked prices of their cars with the Toyota Innova Crysta, Glanza, Yaris, Fortuner receiving a minor price hike. The Vellfire and Camry hybrid cars did not see any price increase last month, but will be increased from this month. T

he price hike was minimal by 1-2 percent only was necessary to cover the substantial increase in cost of BS6 updates and higher input costs along with a weaker exchange rate. Over the past few months, the company had covered these costs but since 1st June 2020 has passed on a portion of the onus to the buyer.

Toyota also gears up for the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser which is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Earlier it was expected to go in sale in India in August, the launch of this compact SUV has been delayed in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and could now go on sales sometime around the festive season later this year.

Set to be the company’s first compact SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser will come in with a mild hybrid powertrain with manual and automatic transmission options. Once launched, the Urban Cruiser will take on the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the likes.