Toyota Car Sales Sep 2022 At 15k – Innova, Fortuner, HyRyder, Glanza

Toyota India September 2022 sales crosses 15k units at MoM and YoY growth; Growth reported at a robust 65.64 percent

The festive season has much to offer when it comes to sales. And auto manufacturers have much to win or lose. For Toyota India, the season has come bearing gifts. September 2022 sales are reported at 15,378 units at 65.64 percent growth.

YoY sales are up from 9,284 units at volume gain of just under 6.1k units. MoM sales are up from 14,959 units at 2.8 percent. Volume gain stood at 419 units. In recent months, TKM has reported a higher average in monthly sales. Given the consistent growth pattern has helped end H1 FY23 at more than a positive note

Q3 2022 sales crosses 50k units

Given the all green backdrop, the quarter just ended was just as active. Through Q3 2022, sales were reported at just over 50k units. At 50,030 units, sales were up from 35,156 units in Q3 2021. Volume gain stood at 14,874 units at 42.31 percent growth.

In Q2 2022, sales were reported at 41,813 units. QoQ sales growth is reported at just below 20 percent at volume gain of 8,217 units. For H1 FY23, cumulative wholesales is up at 68 percent.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Last month we launched our latest offering from Toyota, the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the B SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder which was first unveiled in July.

New Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The brand new SUV from Toyota has received rave reviews, with booking orders exceeding beyond our expectations and further reinforcing customer’s faith and trust in Toyota’s technological prowess. Pricing for the new model has also been very well received by our customers and the market alike, as we have tried to price all the grades of the Hyryder very competitively.

Dispatches of the vehicle have begun recently, and we are thrilled that our customers will be able to drive home the brand new Urban Cruiser Hyryder this festive season. Our segment leading models like the Fortuner, Legender and the Innova Crysta Petrol continue to garner customer orders whilst models like the cool new, Glanza continue to clock promising wholesales as well as customer orders”, he concluded.

Hyryder, Toyota’s most recent launch in India has come about at an opportune time. With festive season demand being a yearly expectation, the company has given potential customers something to look forward to. And being a segment that has generated umpteen customer interest, it’ll be interesting to see what HyRyder’s contribution is to total TKM sales, and also segment sales.