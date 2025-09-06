Toyota Cars Get Cheaper by Up to Rs 3.5 Lakh – Glanza, Hyryder, Innova, Fortuner, Vellfire

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recently revised GST rates to its customers. The new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, aligning with the festive season. Tata Motors and Renault have also announced price benefits from same date. Mahindra on the other hand, has announced benefits starting today.

Price Reductions Across Toyota Lineup

Customers are encouraged to check with authorized Toyota dealerships for exact pricing of their preferred variants. With the GST reforms, Toyota models will now become more accessible, with reductions ranging from thousands to several lakhs, depending on the vehicle.

Glanza – up to Rs 85,300

Urban Cruiser Taisor – up to Rs 1,11,100

Rumion – up to Rs 48,700

Urban Cruiser Hyryder – up to Rs 65,400

Innova Crysta – up to Rs 1,80,600

Innova Hycross – up to Rs 1,15,800

Fortuner – up to Rs 3,49,000

Legender – up to Rs 3,34,000

Hilux – up to Rs 2,52,700

Camry – up to Rs 1,01,800

Vellfire – up to Rs 2,78,000

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, said, “We sincerely thank the Government of India, for this historic reform. It has not only enhanced affordability for customers but also strengthened overall confidence in the auto sector. Ahead of the festive season we expect this step will provide strong momentum and further accelerate demand.

As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits to our customers. We remain deeply committed to making world-class mobility solutions more accessible and welcome such reforms that will spur demand, bring mobility for all, and create mass happiness, while contributing to India’s journey of sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Boost for Festive Demand

This announcement comes just weeks before Navratri, traditionally a peak period for car purchases. By absorbing the full GST rate cut, Toyota aims to drive festive-season demand and expand affordability across its product portfolio, from hatchbacks like the Glanza to premium offerings such as the Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire.

The price cuts are expected to reinforce Toyota’s position in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market, while also supporting the government’s larger objective of boosting consumption through GST reforms.