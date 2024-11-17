Toyota Cars Waiting Period Nov 2024 – Glanza, Innova, Hycross, Fortuner, Hilux, Vellfire

While Toyota publishes the waiting period of its cars on its website, there can be variations based on the specific dealership location

Currently ranked fifth among India’s best selling car brands, Toyota has a diversified portfolio. Everything from the sub-4m Glanza to the hybrid HyRyder and premium offerings like Innova and Fortuner are available. Toyota also offers the Vellfire luxury minivan, which is imported as a CBU.

Readily available Toyota cars

At the Budha Toyota dealer in Patna, the waiting period of various Toyota cars is displayed on a whiteboard. As mentioned earlier, the waiting period at the ground level varies in some cases, as compared to the waiting period data published on Toyota’s official website. This is often based on stock available at the respective dealership. Toyota cars that are readily available include the Taisor, Glanza, Glanza CNG, Hilux, Fortuner and Camry.

1 week to 1 month waiting period

Toyota cars with a waiting period of one week include HyRyder Neo, HyRyder Hybrid and Innova Crysta. The ones with a waiting period of 1 month include Innova HyCross (Non-hybrid variants G-SLF, GX and GX(O)) and Legender.

6 months to 1 year

Toyota cars with a waiting period of 6 months include the ZX, ZX(O) and VX variants of Innova HyCross. The only Toyota car with a waiting period of 12 months is the Vellfire.

Strong demand for hybrids

As is evident from above, most Toyota cars are easily available. Only a couple of exceptions are there. Top variants of Innova HyCross have robust demand, which explains their relatively higher waiting period of around six months. These variants have the strong hybrid setup, which has emerged as a popular choice since launch. Toyota’s hybrid offerings also include the HyRyder Hybrid variant. Toyota HyRyder (standard + hybrid) is currently the top selling Toyota car in India. At number two is the Innova HyCross.

Interestingly, Vellfire is the least selling Toyota car in India. And yet, it has the highest waiting period. Vellfire is manufactured in Japan and exported to various Asian countries. In addition to India, Vellfire is exported to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan. As there’s high demand for Vellfire in multiple global markets, the luxury minivan has a relatively higher waiting period. However, on Toyota India’s official website, the waiting period of Vellfire is mentioned at approximately 6 months (As of Nov 1st, 2024).

Upcoming Toyota cars

To strengthen its presence, Toyota will add multiple new products to its portfolio in the coming years. One of these will be the Toyota rebadged version of the Maruti eVX. It will be the brand’s first fully electric car for the Indian market. Same is true for Maruti with its eVX. Toyota’s first electric car for India is expected to be launched in the second quarter of CY 2025. It is likely that the Maruti eVX will be launched first before the rebadged Toyota version.

Another exciting project is a new Toyota SUV that will rival Mahindra Thar Roxx. It will also challenge the supremacy of Scorpio N. The new Toyota SUV will utilize a monocoque chassis and have a rugged profile. It will be positioned below the Fortuner.

