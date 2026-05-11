Toyota Confirms New SUV Launch In 2029 First Half – Likely To Be FJ Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced plans to set up a new vehicle manufacturing plant in India. The upcoming facility will be located at the Bidkin Industrial Area, around 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, and is scheduled to commence production in the first half of 2029. The new plant is aimed at strengthening Toyota’s business foundation in India while also catering to export demand from surrounding regions.

Toyota Strengthens SUV Strategy

With this move, Toyota is significantly expanding its long-term manufacturing presence in India amid rising demand for SUVs and electrified vehicles. The company stated that the new facility will help it respond more flexibly to future market changes and growing customer demand across both domestic and export markets.

The new Toyota plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles and is expected to create around 2,800 jobs at the start of operations. Manufacturing activities at the facility will include stamping, welding, painting and final assembly operations. Toyota has officially confirmed that the plant will manufacture a new SUV, although specific product details have not yet been announced.

However, sources suggest that the upcoming SUV could be the new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, also known globally as the FJ Cruiser. India would emerge as one of Toyota’s major global manufacturing hubs for the Land Cruiser FJ, alongside Thailand.

Local FJ Cruiser Production Expected

Toyota had showcased the Land Cruiser FJ at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, where it emerged as one of the highlights from the brand. Positioned as the most accessible Land Cruiser model globally, the FJ Cruiser is expected to combine rugged off-road ability with a more compact footprint and modern hybrid powertrain options.

The SUV is expected to be based on Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform, which also underpins Fortuner, Hilux and Innova Crysta. Reports suggest the Land Cruiser FJ will measure around 4.57 metres in length. A shorter wheelbase and compact dimensions are expected to give it stronger off-road agility.

Toyota is also expected to offer petrol, strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options with the FJ Cruiser globally. India is likely to receive petrol and hybrid variants, while diesel could be skipped. Expected engine options include Toyota’s 2.7-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

India To Play Bigger Global Role

Toyota said its growth journey in India has progressed alongside the development of the Indian automotive industry and local supplier ecosystem. The company added that it remains committed to contributing to India’s industrial and economic growth through future investments and manufacturing expansion.

The Bidkin Industrial Area has been rapidly emerging as a major automotive and industrial hub under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project. Toyota’s new facility is expected to further strengthen Maharashtra’s position as a key automotive manufacturing destination in India.

Currently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor operates two manufacturing plants in Bidadi, Karnataka. The first plant has an installed annual production capacity of 3.2 lakh units and manufactures Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The second plant has a capacity of 2.1 lakh units and produces Camry Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Hilux.

The addition of a third manufacturing facility in Maharashtra signals Toyota’s aggressive expansion plans for India. The move also aligns with Toyota’s broader strategy of positioning India as a major global manufacturing and export hub for future SUV products and electrified vehicles.