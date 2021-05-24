Toyota Corolla Cross SUV Based On TNGA Platform Headed To The US

Toyota Corolla Cross retailed in Thailand is priced between THB 989,000 (INR 23.80 lakh) and THB 1,119,000 (INR 28.86 lakh)

Toyota officially launched Corolla Cross in Thailand last year and the SUV was later introduced in other Asian markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines. However, the Japanese carmaker, until a couple of months ago, was still tightlipped about the SUV’s expected to launch in the USA.

It now appears that Toyota has finally made up its mind to launch the compact C-segment SUV in the United States. A test prototype of Corolla Cross was recently spotted in the country in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The test mule caught in a camera was laced with amber turn indicators and it indicates a possible launch in the country soon.

Same Underpinnings

Compared to the model sold in Asia, the US-spec Corolla Cross won’t be very different and will be underpinned by the same TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform for its C-segment cars. The SUV is positioned between C-HR and RAV4 in Toyota’s global lineup.

In terms of dimensions, the crossover measures 4,460mm in length, 1,825mm in width and 1,620mm in height. It offers an identical wheelbase of 2,640mm as C-HR. However, unlike the Thai-spec model, the American iteration of the SUV will be built as part of a joint venture with Mazda that consists of a new factory in Alabama.

Powertrain Specs & Features

As far as engine specs are concerned, the SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which pumps out 140 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox as standard. Corolla Cross is also likely to offer a hybrid powertrain that features the same 1.8-litre petrol mill paired with an electric motor.

The IC engine is capable of churning out 98 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque while the electric motor can provide an additional boost of 72 bhp and 163 Nm of torque. The platform can also accommodate all-wheel drive functionality and is expected to be offered as an option.

Interiors of the SUV are expected to wear a similar look to the one sold in Asia markets. The SUV will boast features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, steering mounted controls and Toyota’s Safety Sense suite among others.

Toyota C-segment SUV for India

This model also holds significance for the Indian market as Toyota is reportedly developing a similar C-segment SUV in association with Maruti Suzuki which will be underpinned by a localised version of the same TNGA platform. This SUV will wear the respective brandings of Toyota and Maruti in India and is expected to make its debut in 2023.