Toyota Crown Signia Debuts In USA – Replaces 4th Gen Harrier

Toyota Crown Signia is the same Estate version of Crown range that the company showcased last year and US-spec models bear Toyota logo instead of Crown’s

The Japanese automotive juggernaut, Toyota, has many sub-brands within its umbrella. One such sub-brand is called Crown. First showcased in July 2022, Crown range spawned an SUV, Sedan, Crossover and an Estate version too. Toyota Crown Signia has now debuted in USA, which is the SUV version of Crown and it replaces Venza in USA, a.k.a. 4th gen Toyota Harrier.

Toyota Crown Signia Debuts In USA

For decades, Crown has been a quintessential Japanese stately sedan with its own logo and brand identity. This was true until the 15th generation model, whereas 16th gen model shed its stately appeal and was a lot more radical in design. It also spawned a Sedan, Crossover, SUV and Estate versions.

Toyota Crown Signia has now debuted in USA. Crown Signia is basically the Estate version debuted last year. This is not the first time that Toyota is bringing Crown branded vehicles to USA. Crown cars have been sold in USA before, back when Toyota was still called Toyopet. Toyota Crown Signia brings shares its powertrains with recently debuted 2025 Toyota Camry.

Production of said vehicle will commence in Tsutsumi plant in Aichi, Japan. Crown Signia will replace 4th gen Harrier (Venza in USA) and is a much larger vehicle. Dimensionally, Toyota Crown Signia is 4930 mm long, 1880 mm wide, 1620 mm tall and has a long wheelbase of 2850 mm.

Where design is concerned, Toyota is going for a Hammerhead appeal at the front with similarities with fully electric BZ Series sold in China. Split headlights have DRLs on top, flanking a sleek air intake. Grill has a an interesting pattern and lower bumper has a silver strip. Crown Signia has black body claddings all around that cut down on visual bulk.

Feature-loaded interiors

The standard 19-inch alloy wheels look stylish, but the optional 21-inch units look special. Especially with a black finish. The main highlight for US-spec Crown Signia is that it ditches Crown logo in favour of Toyota’s logo. Rear has connecting tail lights spanning across the entire width.

On the inside, twin 12.3-inch touchscreens take centre stage. Overall dashboard looks well built with nice materials. Top spec variants come equipped with wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands-free tailgate, 8 airbags, Toyota’s Safety Sense ADAS suite, leather upholstery, 11 speaker JBL stereo, ventilated front seats, heated front and rear seats, panoramic roof, digital IRVM and more.

Powertrains and specs

Toyota Crown Signia is based on GA-K version of Toyota’s TNGA platform. The powertrain is the same as seen on 2025 Toyota Camry. The 2.5L NA petrol engine is mated to a self-charging hybrid setup that generates 243 bhp combined. The company claims around 15.3 km/l combined fuel efficiency. There are driving modes too – Normal, Eco and Sport.

This powertrain is a cut below the 2.4L turbo petrol engine with 340 bhp that Toyota offers with Crown Crossover. US-spec Crown Signia has a towing capacity of 1225 kg.