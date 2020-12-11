Toyota Dec 2020 Discounts – Urban Cruiser, Glanza, Innova Crysta

The latest discount offers from Toyota for December ranges upto Rs.60,000 on some models while

In 2020, every month saw automakers in India trying to woo customers back into showrooms. It may be recalled that this year started off on a bad note causing much concern among carmakers. Sales were at an all time low during April-June; while sales gradually started picking up from July right upto the festive season. The year has come to an end and every automaker is trying to clear out stocks and hence offering hefty discounts and exchange schemes so as to clear out stocks.

Toyota Car Discounts

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has also announced its year end discounts which goes up as high as Rs.60,000 on some models. The highest discount is for the Toyota Yaris which is being offered with consumer benefits of Rs.20,000, exchange bonus of Rs.20,000 and corporate discount of Rs.20,000. The Toyota Yaris has been a slow selling car for the company which competes against the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

The Toyota Glanza, the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, is being offered at a total discount of Rs.30,000. This includes consumer benefit of Rs.15,000, exchange bonus of Rs.10,000 and corporate discount of Rs.5,000. The Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs.7.08-9.03 lakhs.

Having currently marked their presence in the compact SUV segment with the new Urban Cruiser, a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota is offering buyers an exchange bonus of Rs.20,000 on this model which is priced between Rs.8.41-11.55 lakhs. The Urban Cruiser received positive response from buyers in India with 2,832 units sold in November 2020.

Pre-facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta

The discount scheme for December 2020 also extends to the pre-facelift version of the Innova Crysta. Buyers can avail the Innova Crysta at a discount of Rs.35,000 as dealers are yet to finish older stocks. The Innova Crysta is being presented at a consumer benefit of Rs.15,000 and exchange offer of Rs.20,000. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta is priced from Rs.16.26-24.33 lakhs.

There are no discounts available on the Toyota Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire. While the company introduced the new Innova Crysta in November, the company is also working on the Fortuner facelift scheduled to make its debut in the months ahead.

Toyota Bidadi Plant Worker’s Faceoff

In the meanwhile, Toyota continues to face challenges with its workers at the Bidadi plants on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The plant has the capacity to produce 1,000 units of the Innova, Fortuner and Camry in a day but the recent dispute between workers and management along with the constraints of the recent pandemic, has reduced production to just 100 units per day.

* Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for exact amount of discount / benefit offered.