Toyota Urban Cruiser First Batch Dispatch Starts – New Discount Offers Announced

Aiming to boost sales, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced special schemes for salaried customers

The offer is applicable for government as well as private sector employees. The primary objective is to make it easier for customers to buy their favourite Toyota car. In the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, having personal transport can significantly improve safety for customers and their loved ones.

Toyota festive offer details

Toyota’s festive offers are linked to the recent government announcements, wherein eligible employees can claim cash reimbursement of their leave travel concession/allowance (LTC/LTA) without even having to travel.

It is obvious that travel has become a risky proposition in the current circumstances, which is why government is channelling the LTC/LTA benefits to consumer spending.

According to government estimates, this scheme could boost consumer spending by around Rs 1 lakh crore. This will be a huge help in reviving the ailing economy. Toyota is among the first organizations that have announced dedicated offers to support the government’s policy to boost consumer spending.

To avail the LTC/LTA benefits, one of the options for employees is to buy goods that attract GST rate of 12% or more. While there are a number of purchase options that salaried employees can consider, buying a car seems a lot more advantageous. It will allow them to optimally utilize the new LTC/LTA benefits announced by the government.

Toyota’s festive offer for salaried employees can help reduce cost of owning a car, as the offer can be clubbed with the special cash package recently announced by the government. For example, if a government employee opts for the LTC/LTA cash reimbursement scheme, they can get interest free advance of Rs 10k. This money can then be used for paying the booking amount for Toyota cars such as Glanza, Yaris, and recently launched Urban Cruiser compact SUV.

Speaking about Urban Cruiser, Toyota has revealed that they have started the dispatch of their newest car. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honour and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser.”

Special EMI scheme

Customers choosing Toyota’s festive offer will get additional benefit of 3-month EMI holiday. Furthermore, customers can benefit from flexible EMI options, which will be made available through Toyota’s finance partners. These special EMI schemes provide customers the option to choose longer loan tenure of up to seven years. Another benefit is that the EMI schemes are available with low rate of interest.

Toyota cars are known globally for their quality and reliability, but that itself hasn’t translated into desired sale volumes in the country. In September, Toyota was placed at 8th place with sales of 8,116 units. Hopefully, things will improve for the company with new products that are scheduled to be launched in the near future. The new offers will also help the company to boost sales during the festive season.