Toyota Ebella BaaS Price Rs 15.25 Lakh + Rs 4.99 Per Km

After a significant long see-saw action, Toyota has finally launched their first-ever fully electric SUV in India for the mainstream market. It is a badge-engineered version of Maruti Suzuki eVitara and is made by Maruti Suzuki at their Gujarat plant. Unlike eVitara, Toyota Ebella is only launched in one fully-loaded variant.

Called E3, this top-spec variant has been priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (Ex-sh) and prices of lower trims (E1 and E2) are yet to be announced. Toyota has also launched BaaS pricing model for Ebella as well for Rs 15.25 lakh + Rs 4.99 per km.

Toyota Ebella BaaS Prices

Right now, Toyota has announced the BaaS pricing model on their marketing blurb and not in the price list. Also, it does not mention whether it is for the top-spec E3 variant or not, which it is highly likely to be. The advertised price is Rs 15.25 lakh + Rs 4.99 per km, if opted with BaaS pricing model.

For context, Maruti Suzuki eVitara top-spec Alpha trim has been launched for Rs 20.01 lakh (Ex-sh) without BaaS pricing model and Rs 14.51 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km battery rental charge. This makes Toyota Ebella Rs 3.59 lakh more expensive with Ex-sh prices, Rs 74,000 more expensive on BaaS price and Rs 0.6 per km more expensive with battery rentals.

In terms of equipment, both eVitara Alpha and Ebella E3 are neck and neck as they are badge-engineered versions of the same vehicle and trim. While eVitara has more features like LED fog lights, Ebella has more premium and aesthetically pleasing design, which may attract buyers towards it away from eVitara.

Pricing of Toyota Ebella’s lower trims like E1 and E2 might happen soon. Both those trims may also get BaaS pricing models too. For context, Maruti Suzuki eVitara base Delta trim starts from Rs 15.99 lakh (Ex-sh), while mid-spec Zeta trim has been priced at Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Considering the Rs 3.59 lakh premium with Ebella E3, one can expect premium pricing with E2 and E1.

Specs & Features

Toyota Ebella E3 comes equipped with the larger 61 kWh battery pack promising a range of around 543 km on a single charge. It supports fast DC charging and 10% to 80% SOC takes just 45 minutes with the appropriate charger. The single electric motor is rated at 172 bhp and 193 Nm, driving the front wheels.

Floating centre console, ventilated front seats, sliding and reclining rear bench with 40:20:40 split, 10.1-inch infotainment screen, 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, auto climate control, Level-2 ADAS, JBL sound system, all-wheel disc brakes, 18-inch alloy wheels, full-size alloy spare wheel and other features are notable.