Toyota Ebella Electric Launch Price Rs 23.6 Lakh – 61 kWh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the launch price of the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella in India. Offered in a single fully-loaded E3 variant, the Urban Cruiser Ebella has been priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). With this launch, Toyota enters the mainstream electric SUV space with a product that combines SUV styling, a premium feature list and advanced safety technologies. The Urban Cruiser Ebella is also a key part of Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy towards carbon neutrality, complementing its existing hybrid and alternative fuel vehicle portfolio.

Urban Cruiser Ebella – Design And Features

The Urban Cruiser Ebella follows Toyota’s new “Urban Tech” design philosophy, featuring a bold SUV stance combined with futuristic styling elements. Exterior highlights include Toyota’s signature hammerhead-inspired front design, full-LED lighting, aerodynamic bodywork, dual-tone colour options and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the SUV gets a spacious dual-tone cabin with premium finishes. Features include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, panoramic sunroof, JBL premium sound system and sliding as well as reclining rear seats to enhance passenger comfort. The dashboard is dominated by a dual-screen setup comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard.

61 kWh Battery, ADAS And Fast Charging

Powering the Urban Cruiser Ebella is a 61 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 128 kW (around 172 hp) and 189 Nm of torque. Toyota is offering the SUV with both AC and DC fast charging compatibility. Connected charging features include remote charging controls, battery monitoring and charging schedule management through the Toyota i-Connect platform.

Safety equipment includes Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, electronic stability control, high-tensile steel body construction and a 360-degree camera system. The ADAS package includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking.

Ownership Package

Toyota is backing the Urban Cruiser Ebella with an 8-year battery warranty. Customers can also opt for Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programs, assured buyback schemes and various finance options. To support EV customers, Toyota says it has more than 500 BEV-enabled service touchpoints across India along with over 2,500 trained EV technicians. The company is also offering 45-minute express maintenance services for EV owners.

More Expensive Than Maruti eVitara

One of the most interesting aspects of the Urban Cruiser Ebella is its pricing. The Ebella is rebadged Maruti Suzuki eVitara and both vehicles are manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s facility. They share the same core architecture, battery technology and electric drivetrain. However, Toyota has positioned the Ebella significantly higher than its Maruti counterpart.

While the Maruti eVitara is available in multiple variants with two battery pack options and prices ranging from around Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered only in a single top-spec E3 variant with a 61 kWh battery pack priced at Rs 23.60 lakh. This means the Toyota commands a premium of nearly Rs 3.5 lakh over the top-spec eVitara, despite both vehicles sharing much of their underlying hardware.

In addition, Maruti eVitara is also offered with BaaS, where prices start from Rs 10.99 lakh. No such option announced with Ebella yet. Toyota appears to be targeting buyers looking for a fully-loaded premium EV experience, bundling features such as Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and connected technologies into a single variant. Whether customers will be willing to pay the additional premium over the equivalent Maruti eVitara remains to be seen.