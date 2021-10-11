Toyota Ertiga MPV Makes Global Debut As Rumion – Rebadged Maruti

Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki has allowed them to launch re-badged Maruti cars in many countries, including India

Maruti rebadged cars which Toyota sells in India are Urban Cruiser (Brezza) and Glanza (Baleno). They are now getting ready to launch two more rebadged cars. These are to be based on Ciaz and Ertiga. But before they are launched in India, Toyota has launched one of them in South Africa.

Toyota Ertiga MPV Rumion – Same Same

Toyota South Africa has announced the launch of a new MPV called Rumion. Toyota Rumion is nothing but a rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga which is currently on sale in India. Just like other rebadged Toyota cars under the deal with Suzuki, Rumion is also made at the Maruti Suzuki India plant.

From here, it is then exported to select countries. Just a few days ago, Maruti Ciaz rebadged as Toyota Belta was spied at a dock somewhere in India. It was reportedly heading to South Africa, where it will be launched soon.

Toyota Rumion prices start from SAR 245,600 (Rs 12.38 lakh) for the base 1.5 liter S MT variant. The SX MT variant is priced at SAR 273,500 (Rs 13.79 lakh). SX AT variant is priced from SAR 289,200 (Rs 14.58 lakh). Top of the line Toyota Rumion TX MT variant is priced from SAR 301,600 (Rs 15.2 lakh) while TX AT option is priced from SAR 317,200 (Rs 16 lakh).

More or less similar design

From the images, it is clearly visible that there isn’t much difference in design from Ertiga; much like in Glanza and Urban Cruiser. However, there are subtle cosmetic variations in order to distinguish itself from the parent model. These include revised alloys, new colour options. Another prominent highlight is a triple-slatted chrome grille with Toyota logo at centre which replaces the chrome-studded unit in Maruti.

Same set of features

In terms of equipment, Toyota Rumion MPV offers the same set of features that are offered in Ertiga. These include projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, fog lamps, a seven-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and CarPlay, a reverse parking camera, ventilated front cup holders, push-button start-stop, automatic climate control and rear AC vents.

Safety features included are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Automatic variants will also be equipped with ESP and hill hold assist.

Exactly same powertrain

Toyota Rumion MPV borrows the same 1.5-litre K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine from Ertiga. This unit is capable of generating 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The automatic option is also offered with mild-hybrid technology.