Toyota files patent for two interesting electric crossovers in China

Either all-electric crossover is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform and sports a sharp styling approach

Japanese automaker Toyota is apparently working on two all-electric crossovers for the Chinese market. Based on the brand’s e-TNGA platform, either crossover would be a compelling option in China’s growing EV portfolio. Over the past few months, Chinese automakers have unveiled several EVs at varied price points.

Despite being the source of COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese automotive industry has got back on track while the Indian market is still suffering from reduced sales figures. In fact, studies show that car sales in China have increased post its lockdown protocols since citizens have safety concerns in using public transportation. Experts are predicting a similar trend in our country though sales remain substantially low at present.

From the patent images, it is clear that Toyota is working on a compact crossover (5-seater) and mid-size crossover (7-seater). It is too early to comment on their specifications or pricing but one can expect them to be well-rounded alternatives to popular EVs such as the Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV and a whole range of electric crossovers from the likes of BYD, Chery, GWM (coming to India soon), Changan, FAW Haima, SAIC, Geely, etc. We do not think that the upcoming electric Toyota models would be aimed at premium segments involving the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-PACE.

The unnamed Toyota EVs follow a sharp styling approach. Visual highlights include low roofline, absence of front grille, rectangular wheel arches, flushed door handles and camera sticks instead of ORVMs. Of course, the final production versions would be significantly toned down. Interestingly, these are just two of six unnamed Toyota EVs coming in the future as part of the brand’s ‘global deployment’.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s e-TNGA (expands to ‘Electric – Toyota New Global Architecture’) platform supports electric powertrains with battery capacities in the range of 50kWh to 100kWh. Range figures are promised to be at least 300km on a full charge while higher models could return double this figure. Depending on motor position and number, the products can be introduced in FWD, RWD or AWD formats. Compatible motor outputs can extend from 80kW to 150kW.

Based on the regular TNGA platform, Toyota introduced the Harrier ‘urban SUV’ earlier this year. It is called the Toyota Venza in the USA. Other Toyota products coming under altered forms of the architecture include the Raize, RAV4 and 2021MY Land Cruiser. The same is employed by Toyota’s sub-brands, Lexus and Daihatsu as well.

