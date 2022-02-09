Toyota Fortuner Commander Edition Debuts With New Features

To suit varying user preferences, Toyota has continuously introduced new versions of its bestselling Fortuner SUV

While in India there’s standard Fortuner and the more stylish Fortuner Legender, Thai market has an additional Fortuner GR Sport variant. Now Toyota has introduced another new variant in Thailand named Fortuner Commander. It gets a distinctive profile with changes across exteriors and interiors. Some new features have also been introduced.

Toyota Fortuner Commander Edition

Fortuner Commander will be positioned between the standard Fortuner and Fortuner Legender in the company’s Thai portfolio. As far as styling is concerned, Fortuner Commander has a sportier profile in comparison to standard Fortuner. While the standard variant utilizes metallic bits quite liberally, Fortuner Commander has a blacked-out look and feel.

Blacked-out finish can be seen on the front grille, front bumper, rear-view mirrors and the interconnecting strip between the tail lamps at rear. Another distinctive feature of Fortuner Commander is its blacked-out roof. This is different from standard Fortuner which has the same body paint all across.

Fortuner Commander is being offered in White Pearl and Emotional Red colour options. These colour options are already available with standard Fortuner. The difference is that Commander variant looks sportier with its blacked-out roof.

Blacked-out pillars are common across both standard and Commander variant. Standard Fortuner variant has four more colour options of Dark Blue Mica, Attitude Black Mica, Dark Grey Metallic and Silver Metallic.

Some features have been borrowed from Legender such as the dual-tone alloy wheels. On the inside, Fortuner Commander gets new red-black upholstery. It looks more premium, as compared to the black upholstery offered with standard Fortuner. Apart from the upholstery, most other features on the inside are same as standard model.

Fortuner Commander engine and specs

Powering Fortuner Commander is a new 2.4 litre diesel motor. It generates 150 ps of max power at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic with sequential shift and paddle shift transmission. Fortuner Commander is offered with only rear-wheel drive configuration. 4WD option is not available for Fortuner Commander.

In the Indian market, Fortuner is offered with a 2.7 litre petrol and a 2.8 litre diesel motor. The petrol unit pumps out 166 ps / 245 Nm whereas the diesel unit makes 204 ps. Torque output is 420 Nm with manual transmission and 500 Nm with automatic. Transmission options include 5MT and 6AT for petrol variant and 6MT and 6AT for diesel variant. Only the diesel variant is offered with 4WD option.

In terms of safety, Fortuner Commander gets features such as blind spot monitor, panoramic view monitor and rear cross traffic alert. The new variant also utilizes an updated suspension system. Most other features are the same as that of standard Fortuner.

It is unlikely that Fortuner Commander will be launched here. For Indian market, Toyota is working on a new mid-size SUV. It will be part of Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration, similar to existing twins such as Baleno/Glanza and Brezza/Urban Cruiser.