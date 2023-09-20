Toyota Fortuner Hybrid, Hilux Hybrid Details Revealed

Next-gen Fortuner and Hilux will be underpinned by the TNGA-F platform that can support both ICE and hybrid powertrains

Putting speculation to rest, Toyota has confirmed that Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup will be getting mild-hybrid powertrain across all markets. The information was provided by senior vice president of sales and marketing, Leon Theron, at Toyota South Africa, couple of months ago. However, details about the mild-hybrid powertrain have surfaced recently.

Toyota Hybrid Powertrain Details

The Japanese brand has showcased E100 capable Fortuner (100% Ethanol) and Hilux too. However, a hybrid powertrain setup is more feasible in the immediate future. Both Hilux and Fortuner share the same IMV2 platform and are powered by the 2.8-litre diesel motor. Fortuner is also available with a 2.7-litre petrol motor too.

Toyota’s advanced TNGA-F platform for next-gen Fortuner and Hilux is already in use with Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX500d. It will also be seen with the upcoming Tacoma in North American market. With TNGA, Toyota has achieved significant improvements in structural design, chassis and engine and transmission. These benefits will soon be available with Fortuner and Hilux.

Earlier in 2021, president of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing, Mr. Yoshiki Konishi, had stated that next-gen Fortuner would be equipped with a hybrid powertrain. With confirmation from Toyota South Africa, it is clear that next-gen Fortuner and Hilux will have a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

As compared to other OEMs that are focusing majorly on BEVs, Toyota is keener on hybrid tech. That said, Toyota is not completely ignoring the EV segment. Last year in December, the company had unveiled the Hilux Revo BEV concept in Thailand. However, the immediate focus for Toyota will continue to be on hybrids.

Next-gen Fortuner, Hilux mild-hybrid powertrain

Toyota is using existing 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. In the format currently in use with Fortuner and Hilux, the 2.8-litre diesel motor generates 204 PS of max power. Torque output is 420 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission and 500 Nm with the 6AT.

The company promises improved torque, seamless engine stop/start feature, regen braking, more fuel efficiency, quieter starts and a better driving experience. This 48V mild hybrid setup comprises a belt-driven electric generator (replacing a traditional alternator), a 48V battery and a converter.

Combined, there could be up to a 10% fuel efficiency increase as opposed to current diesel-only setup. Being the hardy vehicles that they are, both Hilux and Fortuner’s off-road prowess will be retained despite added mild-hybrid tech. Off-road performance, towing capacity, and 700 mm water-wading capability will remain as is. Toyota demonstrated a hybrid Hilux prototype at a recent WRC event as well.