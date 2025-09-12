Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Hycross GST Price Cuts – Up To Rs 3.49 Lakh

With the new GST regime announced, Toyota will be passing the full benefits to its customers, starting 22nd September 2025

Similar to other carmakers, Toyota has announced price reductions across its portfolio based on the new GST rates. Popular Toyota models such as Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross have become more accessible. Fortuner and Innova Crysta were earlier taxed at 50% (28% GST +22% Cess), whereas Innova Hycross had 28% GST and 15% Cess. All these SUVs will now be taxed at a flat rate of 40%. Let’s check out the new prices of Fortuner and Innova models.

Toyota Fortuner new prices post GST reforms

Toyota Fortuner 4×2 MT Petrol, earlier priced at Rs 36.05 lakh, now costs Rs 33.65 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 2.40 lakh. Price of 4×2 MT variant has dropped from Rs 36.73 lakh to Rs 34.28 lakh, a reduction of Rs 2.45 lakh. The 4×2 MT Leader price is reduced from Rs 37.28 lakh to Rs 34.79 lakh. It is now cheaper by Rs 2.49 lakh. The 4×2 AT now costs Rs 36.41 lakh, after price reduced by Rs 2.60 lakh. Similarly, the 4×2 AT Leader is now priced at Rs 36.92 lakh, after price reduced by Rs 2.64 lakh.

The 4×4 MT has seen a price cut of Rs 2.72 lakh, bringing the price down from Rs 40.83 lakh to Rs 38.11 lakh. The 4×2 AT Legender price has been reduced by Rs 2.97 lakh. It is now priced at Rs 41.54 lakh, compared to its old price of Rs 44.51 lakh. The Neo Drive 4×4 AT is now available at Rs 41.74 lakh, down from Rs 44.72 lakh earlier. That’s a reduction of Rs 2.98 lakh. The 4×4 MT Legender has seen a price cut of Rs 3.12 lakh. It now costs Rs 43.64 lakh instead of Rs 46.76 lakh earlier.

The Neo Drive 4×4 AT Legender has received a significant cut of Rs 3.34 lakh, reducing its price from Rs 50.09 lakh to Rs 46.75 lakh. The top-end GRS variant has witnessed the biggest price cut of Rs 3.49 lakh. New price is Rs 48.85 lakh, down from Rs 52.34 lakh earlier.

Innova Crysta new prices post GST reforms

Toyota Innova Crysta GX 7-seater and GX 8-seater, which were earlier priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, now cost Rs 18.66 lakh each. That’s a reduction of Rs 1.33 lakh. The GX+ 7-seater has seen a price cut of Rs 1.45 lakh, bringing its price down from Rs 21.71 lakh to Rs 20.26 lakh. Similarly, the GX+ 8-seater now costs Rs 20.31 lakh, down from Rs 21.76 lakh earlier.

Higher variants have also received significant reductions. The VX 7-seater is now priced at Rs 23.71 lakh, as compared to the earlier price of Rs 25.40 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 1.69 lakh. The VX 8-seater has seen a reduction of Rs 1.70 lakh, with its price revised from Rs 25.45 lakh to Rs 23.75 lakh. The top-end ZX 7-seater variant has become cheaper by Rs 1.81 lakh and is now available at Rs 25.27 lakh.

Innova Hycross new prices post GST reforms

Toyota Innova Hycross G 7-seater, earlier priced at Rs 19.09 lakh, now costs Rs 18.06 lakh. The G 8-seater price has reduced from Rs 19.14 lakh to Rs 18.11 lakh. The GX 7-seater is now priced at Rs 18.86 lakh, as compared to Rs 19.94 lakh earlier. GX 8-seater price is down to Rs 18.91 lakh from Rs 19.99 lakh earlier.

Price of GX (O) 7-seater has reduced from Rs 21.41 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh and the 8-seater from Rs 21.27 lakh to Rs 20.12 lakh. The strong-hybrid variants have received relatively smaller price reductions. The SHEV VX 8-seater now costs Rs 25.95 lakh, down from Rs 26.51 lakh earlier. Hycross SHEV VX 7-seater is now priced at Rs 25.90 lakh, as compared to Rs 26.46 lakh earlier.

The SHEV VX (O) 7-seater and 8-seater are priced at Rs 27.84 lakh and Rs 27.89 lakh, respectively. Both variants see a price drop of Rs 0.60 lakh. Similarly, the SHEV ZX 7-seater is now priced at Rs 30.20 lakh, as compared to Rs 30.85 lakh earlier. The SHEV ZX (O) 7-seater price has been reduced from Rs 31.49 lakh to Rs 30.83 lakh. The top-end SHEV ZX (O) LE 7-seater sees a cut of Rs 0.68 lakh, bringing its price down from Rs 32.58 lakh to Rs 31.90 lakh.