Toyota Fortuner, Innova Prices Oct 2022 – Increased By Up To Rs 77k

Last price hike from Toyota was rolled out in July’22 – Camry and Vellfire have the highest price hike

For the past few quarters, inflation has been ruling the news headlines and it is impacting everything, from cost of essentials to cost of some of the most desirable diesel car models in the country.

In a fresh round of price hike, Toyota has increased prices of 4 of its key models. These include the Innova, Fortuner (Standard, Legender and GR-S variants), Camry HEV and Vellfire HEV. Thankfully, other relatively economical models like Glanza, Urban Cruiser and recently launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder have been kept out of the spectrum of current price hike.

Toyota Innova Prices Oct 2022 – Hiked by INR 23K

All diesel models of Innova have received a flat price hike of INR 23,000, across the range. Additionally, 2 petrol powered trims, namely GX MT 7/8 Seater options have also received a price hike of INR 23,000. Broadly, the price rise has been around 1-1.25%. Now, with the new pricing, entry level GX MT 7 seater Innova petrol costs INR 17.45 lakhs, while top of the line ZX AT 7 seater Innova diesel costs INR 26.77 lakhs (ex-showroom). Entry level diesel Innova trim, G MT 7 seater earlier used to cost INR 18.9 lakhs however now will bear a price tag of INR 19.13 lakhs.

Interestingly, Toyota had recently stopped taking bookings of new Innova Diesel models. Despite the price hike, there is no clarity on the fate of the Innova Diesel models. It is likely that the pending delivery units could very well be last of their kind.

Toyota Fortuner Prices Oct 2022 Hiked

Toyota Fortuner, which for all practical purposes is the undisputed king of its segment has also received a fresh price hike, across its range. Petrol trims, which draw power from a 2.7 litre petrol motor have got a flat price hike of INR 19K, which has resulted in around a .55% price rise. The entry level 4X2 Petrol MT Fortuner now costs INR 32.59 lakhs while its counterpart with an AT costs INR 34.18 lakhs (ex-showroom).

2-wheel drive diesel trims of Fortuner too have received a similar price increase of INR 19K, for both, MT and AT variants. 4×4 diesel trims have however received a higher price hike of INR 39K, for both MT and AT models. Now, with the fresh price hike, top-end standard Fortuner 4X4 AT Diesel model costs INR 41. 22 lakhs.

Special trims, namely, Legender 4X2 AT, Legender 4X4 AT and GR Sport 4X4 AT, all have received a higher delta of price rise. Toyota has increased prices for these 3 models by INR 77K, which roughly translates into a price hike of around 1.55-1.85%. With the fresh price increase, top of the line, Fortuner GR Sport 4X4 AT Diesel now costs INR 50.34 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Toyota has also rolled out price hikes for its other premium offerings, namely Camry Hybrid and Vellfire Hybrid. Camry Hybrid now costs INR 45.25 lakhs, which is a price rise of 90K or ~2%. Vellfire Hybrid too has received a 2% price hike which has bumped up its price by INR 1.85 lakhs. The Vellfire Hybrid now costs INR 94.45 lakhs (ex-showroom).