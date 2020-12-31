Toyota Fortuner Legender Spied Again – Closer Look At New Alloys

Toyota India will be launching the new Fortuner Facelift and its Legender variant on 6th Jan 2021

Currently the top selling product in premium SUV segment, Toyota Fortuner will soon be launched in its facelifted avatar. Toyota will also be launching a Fortuner Legender variant that will have more striking visual updates and several new features.

Fortuner facelift and Legender variants can help Toyota to tackle the threat posed by new entrant MG Gloster. As may be recalled, Gloster was launched in October and it has quickly raced to the third spot in monthly sales. In November, it was just a few units short of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

Fortuner facelift and Legender design updates

As compared to facelift model that will have a limited set of exterior changes, Fortuner Legender will pack in a lot more visual enhancements. The latter gets full LED headlamps, sleek glossy black front grille, prominent trapezoidal air dam, and deep-set fog lights. Other updates in Fortuner Legender include dual-tone exterior paint job and 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV gets an updated bumper and L shaped faux air vents.

On the inside, colour options for Fortuner facelift include Black and Chamois. The dual-tone Black & Maroon interior theme will be available exclusively with Fortuner Legender. While facelift will have a total of nine variants, Legender will be available in only a single variant.

Legender will have several features on the inside such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and 360° reverse camera. If Toyota were to match rival Gloster offerings, Fortuner Legender could also get hi-tech features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning system.

Fortuner facelift and Legender engine options

Fortuner facelift will have two engine options, a 2.7 litre petrol and an updated 2.8 litre turbo diesel motor. The petrol motor is capable of delivering 164 bhp of max power and 245 Nm of max torque. It will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel motor makes 204 hp / 500 Nm, which is significantly more than 177 hp and 450 Nm of the existing diesel mill. Fortuner facelift diesel will have the option of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT. On the other hand, Fortuner Legender will only have 6-speed automatic transmission.

Another key difference is that 4WD option will be available only with top-spec trims of Fortuner facelift. Fortuner Legender will be available only in 2WD format.

With the updates, Fortuner facelift could become pricier by around Rs 1 lakh. Existing Fortuner is available in the price range of Rs 28.7 lakh to Rs 34.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Fortuner Legender could be priced higher at around Rs 40 lakh.

Source