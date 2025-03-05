Toyota Fortuner Legender Manual 4X4 Launch Price Rs 46.36 L

One of the most popular SUV in India, Toyota Fortuner, just received a new variant. This is a new manual transmission variant offered with Fortuner Legender. With this new variant, Toyota Fortuner Legender has been made more affordable for discerning large SUV buyers in India, boosting sales potential further.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Manual

TKM (Toyota Kirloskar Motor) just launched the Fortuner Legender Manual 4X4 variant in India, making this large SUV more affordable than before. Where pricing is concerned, Fortuner Legender Manual 4X4 is priced at Rs 46.36 lakh (Ex-sh), which is Rs 1.73 lakh (Ex-sh) lower than the Automatic 4X4 variant.

With the launch of this new variant, Fortuner Legender can now be bought in 4X2 AT priced at Rs 44.11 lakh (Ex-sh), 4X4 MT (just launched) at Rs 46.36 lakh (Ex-sh) and 4X4 AT at Rs 48.09 lakh (Ex-sh). The only other combination missing from Fortuner Legender is a 4X2 MT variant which will be the most affordable, if it becomes a reality.

The new Fortuner Legender Manual 4X4 variant is offered in just one sole colourway – Platinum White Pearl With Black roof dual tone shade. Apart from the addition of a manual gearbox option to the 4X4 variant, there are no other changes or additions to this vehicle and continue to offer the same equipment as below.

What does it get?

These include 18-inch alloy wheels, powered tail gate feature, Black and Maroon interior theme, 7 airbags, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a touchscreen infotainment screen, 11-speaker premium audio system from JBL, leatherette upholstery, powered driver’s seat, steering mounted controls and more.

Powertrains-wise, Toyota Fortuner Legender continues to be be powered by the same 2.8L 4-cylinder single-Turbo Diesel engine that is capable of generating 204 bhp of peak power. Because this is a manual variant, peak torque is only 420 Nm, as opposed to the 500 Nm peak torque seen on automatic gearbox variants.

Where rivals are concerned, Toyota Fortuner Legender takes on large body on frame burly 7-seater SUVs like MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X. In terms of pricing, Toyota Fortuner Legender also rivals Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq, among others.

