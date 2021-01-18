Toyota Fortuner Legender Test Drive, Demo Units Arrive At Dealer Showroom

Fortuner Facelift and Legender get more powerful 204PS 2.8liter diesel engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the new Fortuner facelift in India earlier this month. This is the first major update for the current-gen Toyota Fortuner, which was launched in 2016. Prices of the Fortuner facelift start off at Rs.29.98 lakhs going up to Rs.37.43 lakhs for the top spec model. The top of the line Legender carries a price tag of Rs.37.58 lakhs.

In spite of almost 2 weeks since launch, authorized dealers did not have test drive or display / demo units of the new Fortuner or the Fortuner Legender at their showroom. Earlier today, TeamBHP member getsurya reported that the first demo unit of 2021 Fortuner Legender has arrived at Harsha Toyota in Hyderabad.

New Fortuner Features

2021 Toyota Fortuner comes in with several updates over its outgoing model. It receives a new front grille, revised headlamp design with an integrated LED DRLs, and new fog lamps. It also gets a new front bumper and new LED tail lamps while alloy wheels depend on variant, ranging from 17 inch to 18 inch wheels.

New Fortuner is presented in a range of colour options of Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Phantom Brown, Super White, Attitude Black, Avant-Garde Bronze, Grey Metallic, White Pearl Crystal Shine and Silver Metallic. The Legender is only offered with a Pearl White colour scheme with a contrasting black roof. This dual tone exterior enhances its appeal.

Positioned on a body-on-Fframe chassis, dimensions stand at 4.795 m in length, 1.855 m in width and 1.835 m in height, with gross weight ranging from 2610 kgs to 2735 kgs depending on 2WD and 4WD models. One of the feature that the new Fortuner and Legender misses out, is a sunroof which is available on its rivals.

Interiors

The cabin of the new Toyota Fortuner sees several feature upgrades. Infotainment is via a new Smart Playcast 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and 4WD variants receive a JBL 11 speaker system with subwoofer and lockable differential feature.

The cabin of the Legender is done up in a colour scheme of black and maroon. It receives contrasting stitching on its steering wheel. Legender also receives features such as wireless smartphone charging and a kick sensor powered tail gate.

Features also include three driving modes of Eco, Normal and Sport which the driver can access using Variable Flow Control – VFC power steering and Auto Limited Slip Differential – LSD along with front clearance sensors.

Safety

Safety also gets upgraded in the Fortuner Facelift with 7 SRS airbags, anti-theft alarm with ultrasonic sensor and glass break sensor. It also gets vehicle stability control with brake assist, hill assist control, traction control system and ABS and EBD.

New Fortuner gets speed auto lock with emergency unlock, impact absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support and front seats with whiplash injury lessening. ISOFIX child seat mounts and front row seats belts with pre-tensioner are also among its safety features.

Engine Specs

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift gets power via the same 2.7 liter petrol engine that powered the outgoing model. This petrol engine makes 166 hp power and 245 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission.

Diesel engine on offer is a 2.8 liter diesel motor that develops 204 hp power / 420 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed manual and 204 hp power / 500 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission. The Toyota Fortuner gets both 2WD and 4WD options while the Legender is only offered in a 2WD with automatic.

The Fortuner Facelift will continue to compete with the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4. However, as against all these rivals the Fortuner is still one of the most expensive SUVs in its segment.

Source