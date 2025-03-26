Toyota Fortuner Legender Thai Concept Debuts – Gets Beefed Up Look

If there is one aspirational SUV in India in the mainstream segment that discerning SUV buyers look up to, it has to be Toyota Fortuner. Especially the Legender version which is positioned over standard Fortuner. At the ongoing BIMS in Bangkok, Toyota has showcased Fortuner Legender Thai Concept with a beefier appeal than standard Legender. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Thai Concept

Even though it doesn’t have the most performance or the most features or the most equipment or is the prettiest or the largest in dimensions, Toyota Fortuner has established a major following in India. Major draw are reliability, dependability, off-roading prowess and mainly its association with Indian politicians.

At the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show, Toyota has showcased Fortuner Legender Thai Concept. It is a regular Fortuner Legender with a body kit and larger wheels and nothign else. However, the body kit is done tastefully and has transformed Fortuner Legender’s looks, making it look a lot more beefier than standard model.

There’s no word whether Toyota will launch it in Thailand, nor has the company divulged any expected price points. However, it seems to be a celebration of Fortuner Legender’s design and dominance before next generation Fortuner based on Hilux Travo will replace it in Thailand and other ASEAN nations.

Where design is concerned, Toyota Fortuner Legender Thai Concept gets beefier wheel arch claddings with a geometrical shape. These wheel arch claddings do not extend into door claddings, but lend a muscular appeal to this SUV. Also, uplifting muscular quotient are larger 20-inch alloy wheels from Jager finished in a lovely gold shade.

At the front, we can see a new skirting at the lower bumper that protrudes outward quite a bit adding to overall presence that Legender already had. We can see a similar skirting at the rear which even has a diffuser-like appearance. Everything combined, Thai Concept takes standard Legender’s appeal to a whole new level.

What else does it get?

Because this is not the under kitted India-spec model, we can see features like 360-degree cameras, Level-2 ADAS suite with auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control and a larger touchscreen infotainment screen, among others. There’s also White elements on door pads on this particular model.

Where powertrains are concerned, Toyota Fortuner Legender gets the same 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine in Thailand that is capable of developing 200 bhp of max power 500 Nm of max torque, when mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

