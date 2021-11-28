Toyota Fortuner Modified By Owner – To Look Like Lamborghini Urus

While Lamborghini Urus is priced at a whopping Rs 3.10 crore, prices of Toyota Fortuner start at Rs 30.73 lakh (both priced ex-showroom, India)

In this day and age of social media, we have come across innumerable vehicle modifications, some are tasteful but some are tacky. We believe the latest example originating from our beloved neighbours is the latter. This time it’s a Toyota Fortuner in the garb of a super SUV.

Like India, Fortuner is a very popular premium seven-seat SUV in Pakistan. In this case, the owner has tinkered with the aesthetics of Fortuner which genuinely looks beautiful in its own skin. The modifications have made it look like a cheap knock-off of Lamborghini Urus.

Toyota Fortuner Modified Urus Lookalike

Launched back in 2018, Urus is a supercar with the appearance of an SUV. In fact, it is considered to be one of the fastest SUVs currently in the world. That said, it is also a very expensive buy and far out of reach of most car buyers across the world.

Hence, aftermarket modifications are far more accessible for enthusiasts. Images shared on Facebook courtesy of Sialkot Racers show Fortuner being modified to look like a Urus. The most notable modification is the front face which gets a whole new grille and bumper along with the large splitters and air dam.

The only thing retained from the stock model is the triple beam LED headlights with integrated DRLs which reveals the SUV in display is the top-spec Legender trim of Fortuner. The front bumper with faux air vents and Y-shaped motifs on the sides look massive.

It also features the Italian supercar brand’s blacked-out shield insignia without the signature raging bull on it. Despite all the attempts made to present it as Urus, the owner reminds us that underneath it is still a Fortuner with the branding pasted on the bonnet in old lettering.

Another big addition is a front camera housing that can also be seen mounted on the nose of the SUV, along with ADAS sensor housing. This means that it has been equipped with a 360-degree camera and Advanced Drivers Assistance System. The side profile gets an aftermarket side step which gives the SUV a utilitarian look. White cladding on door sills provides a nice contrast to black claddings on wheel arches.

Lamborghini Urus Performance

Apart from the comprehensively changed front face, there aren’t any noticeable updates to its exterior styling. While this Fortuner might look somewhat like a Urus, it can’t possibly match its performance. The Italian supercar gets a 4.0-litre V8 turbocharged petrol engine which dishes out 650 PS of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque.

This behemoth is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels via an AWD setup. Urus can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds and can reach a restricted top speed of 305 km/h.