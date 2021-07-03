Toyota Fortuner Owner Modifies His Old SUV Into New – Aftermarket Conversion Kit

Fortuner sees its dominance being challenged by new rivals like MG Gloster

Earlier this year in January, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had introduced a midlife facelift for its bestselling Fortuner SUV. A range topping Legender variant was also launched, which has sportier styling and some additional features. Legender was launched at Rs 37.58 lakh, which makes it an expensive option for folks looking for an upgrade.

To get the Legender look and feel, it seems the cost effective solution is a conversion kit. That’s exactly what an owner of a 2017 Fortuner has got done from a customization shop named Crave Design in Delhi.

The Legender body kit fits perfectly onto the 2017 Fortuner and it’s really hard to tell the difference. Although the cost of this body kit customization is not known, it’s likely to be much cheaper than upgrading to a brand new Fortuner Legender.

Legender body kit visual changes

At the front, the SUV gets various new components, just like the Legender variant. These include new front grille, bumper, LED headlights, LED DRLs, piano black highlight for the headlamps and new fog lamps. A sleek bonnet mirror and chrome accents on rear view mirrors are part of this conversion kit. A dual-tone theme has been used, wherein the pillars and roof sport a black shade. Other updates include chrome door handles, window visors and dual-tone cladding.

At the rear, the tail lights get piano black highlights. The tail lights are connected via a thick black strip, which enhances the SUVs visual appeal. The black strip has ‘Fortuner’ branding in bold. Another interesting update is an additional pair of stop lamps that are mounted vertically on the D-pillars.

This Legender conversion kit customization primarily involves exterior changes. Customization shops have capabilities to update interiors as well, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in this project. Carrying out changes on the inside will involve additional expenses, which will increase the overall cost of such customization.

Talking about factory-produced Legender, the variant packs in striking dual-tone black and maroon upholstery. There’s contrast maroon stitching across interiors. Other key features include metallic accents, galaxy black patterned ornamentation, and ambient lighting. Fortuner Legender comes with automatic climate control, electrochromic inside rear view mirror, rear USB port, wireless smartphone charger, power windows, and kick sensor for back door opening.

Fortuner Legender powertrain

Legender is offered with a 2.8 litre diesel motor that is capable of delivering 204 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. While standard Fortuner diesel variant has both manual and automatic transmission, Legender comes with only 6-speed automatic transmission. It is offered in only 2WD configuration. 4WD option is available only with standard Fortuner (diesel).