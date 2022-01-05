Toyota Fortuner Price Hike Jan 2022 – Increased By Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh

Last year Toyota launched a facelifted avatar of Fortuner in India which received new features and updated styling

New year seems a perfect time for auto manufacturers to increase prices of their vehicles. Toyota is also one such auto brand that has hiked prices of its flagship offering Fortuner by up to Rs 1.1 lakh. The previous price hike was announced in Oct 2021.

Prices of the premium seven-seat SUV now start at Rs 31.39 lakh and go up to Rs 43.43 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. The company has also increased prices of Innova, which is now costlier by up to Rs 33,000.

Toyota Fortuner Price Hike Jan 2022

The 4×2 variants of the base trim of Fortuner have received a price hike of Rs 0.66 lakh. The 4×4 variants of the base trim have witnessed a price hike of Rs 1.1 lakh. In addition, the top-spec Legender trim with both 4×2 and 4×4 variants have registered a price hike of Rs 1.1 lakh.

The difference between petrol automatic variant and petrol manual variant of Fortuner stands at around Rs 1.60 lakh. Prices of diesel automatic and diesel manual variants of Fortuner with both 2WD and 4WD options differ by around Rs 2.30 lakh. On the other hand, 2WD and 4WD variants of the Legender trim have a price gap of more than Rs 3.60 lakh.

The main reason for price hikes in recent times has been attributed to rise in input costs. Toyota might very well increase prices of rest of the models in its lineup in the coming days. Apart from Fortuner, Toyota currently retails models such as Innova Crysta, Camry and Vellfire, Urban Cruiser and Glanza in India. Out of these, the last two models are rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars Vitara Brezza and Baleno.

Upcoming Toyota cars

Toyota will be launching more rebadged models in the near future such as Belta and Rumion which are sold as Ciaz and Ertiga under the Maruti Suzuki brand. Apart from these, Toyota will also be launching the Hilux pickup truck in India. The pickup is based on the same IMV-2 platform as Fortuner and will be locking horns with Isuzu D-Max V-Cross upon launch.

Instead of fully importing the vehicle, Toyota could locally assemble Hilux via semi-knocked down (SKD) kits. This will help the Japanese carmaker to price it aggressively against its sole competitor. It is expected to be offered in a single fully-loaded variant and is tentatively slated to launch on January 23, 2022.

Powering Hilux will be the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit that performs duties on Fortuner. This motor cranks out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and could be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to all four wheels via a 4×4 drivetrain comprising a low-range transfer case. It is expected to be priced around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).