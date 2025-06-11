Toyota Fortuner Price Hike June 2025 Up To Rs 68k – Variants Rejigged

Toyota’s most celebrated model in India, the Fortuner, has been creating a lot of buzz recently. That’s because Fortuner just got a 48V Mild Hybrid system claiming improved fuel efficiency and driveability. Toyota calls it Neo Drive and is offered with both Fortuner and Fortuner Legender. Now, non Hybrid version of these SUVs have been slapped with a price hike of up to Rs 68,000. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota Fortuner Price Hike June 2025

After launching Hybrid variants of Fortuner and Fortuner Legender called Neo Drive, Toyota has shifted the gaze towards non Hybrid variants. The company has updated these variants in the month of June 2025 not with features or more equipment, but with a price hike that goes up to Rs 68,000, depending on variant.

Also, there has been a major trimming in Fortuner and Fortuner Legender’s variant lineup since the launch of Neo Drive variants. Neo Drive variants are not only priced Rs 2 lakh more than the Diesel 4X4 AT variants that they are based on, but replace them completely. Prospective buyers of Diesel 4X4 AT variants should now pay Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh) more for Neo Drive variants.

Another update is a new Pearl White exterior finish that gets separate prices other than standard variant prices. Speaking of, standard variant prices have been hiked by up to Rs 68,000 (Ex-sh). The sole Petrol variant gets highest price hike of Rs 68,000, taking base price of Fortuner to Rs 36.05 lakh (Ex-sh) from Rs 35.37 lakh (Ex-sh).

Rest all non Hybrid Diesel variants of Fortuner and Fortuner Legender get a uniform price hike of Rs 40,000. These variants include Fortuner Diesel 4X2 MT, Fortuner Diesel 4X2 AT, Fortuner Diesel 4X4 MT, Legender 4X2 AT, Legender 4X4 MT and GR-S 4X4 AT. Fortuner Diesel 4X4 AT and Legender Diesel 4X4 AT have been discontinued and replaced with Neo Drive variants.

Features removed?

There is some news about Toyota removing ventilated seats from Fortuner and Legender. However, that’s not the case as both Fortuner and Legender continue to offer ventilated seats function in non Hybrid variants. Ventilated seats are not offered with Neo Drive Mild Hybrid variants, even though they are the priciest in the variant lineup of Fortuner and Legender.

Also missing from standard Fortuner variants even in 2025 is a wireless charging pad, which is only part of all Legender variants along with Fortuner Neo Drive variants. Dedicated features with Neo Drive include a stop start function and a 360-degree camera. With this price hike, Fortuner range now starts from Rs 36.05 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till a whopping 52.34 lakh (Ex-sh).