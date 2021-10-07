Toyota India has launched new top of the line Fortuner today – It is the 4×4 version of the existing Legender 4×2 AT

Updated Toyota Fortuner was launched earlier this year in India. Later in April, it received a price hike. It has once again received a price hike, in Oct 2021. But along with price hike, it has also received a new variant.

Until now, the top of the 2021 Fortuner Legender AT variant was only offered with 4×2 drive. Today, Toyota announced the launch of Legender AT 4×4 option. It is priced at Rs 42.33 lakh. Compared to the 4×2 AT Legender, Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 AT is priced about Rs 3.7 lakh more expensive.

Key Features of the new Legender 4X4 Variant

– Catamaran Style Front & Rear Bumpers

– Sharp & Sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents

– 18” Multi-layered Machine Cut Finished Alloy Wheels

– Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature

– Sequential Turn Indicators

– Dual Tone Black Roof

– Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme

– Premium 11 JBL Speakers including Subwoofer

– Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel & Console Box

– Interior Ambient Illumination (Instrument Panel, Front Door Trim, Front Foot- well areas)

– Superior Suction-based Seat Ventilation System (Front Row)

– Rear USB Port

– Kick Sensor for Power Back Door

– Wireless Smartphone Charger

TKM’s insight to customer response points to growing preference for SUVs in India. The big sized SUV market is small in volume, making it a competitive one. For long, Toyota Fortuner has held onto leadership position in the segment. Having been launched here in 2009, to date more than 1.7L units have been sold.

Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “At TKM, we bring innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of our customers and changing market requirements. The new Legender 4X4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4X4 variant for even more enhanced performance.

We are hopeful that the customers will be thrilled with the new variant and the top-of-the-line off-roading and city driving capabilities that the Legender provides. We are thankful to them for their tremendous faith and trust in Toyota products over the years. On this occasion, we would also like to wish our customers a happy festive season.”

“The Legender has seen increasing sales and till date, we have sold more than 2700 units of the 4X2 variant across the country. Together with the Fortuner, the Legender has been enthralling SUV enthusiasts with best-in-class quality, durability and reliability.”