Toyota Fortuner Price Hike May 2026 Up To Rs 87,000 – 3rd Hike Of This Year

We’re not even half way into the calendar year 2026 and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked the prices of Fortuner yet again. Since the calendar year 2026 began, Toyota first hiked Fortuner prices in January by up to Rs 74,000 and then in April, we saw Fortuner prices going up by up to Rs 69,000 on its ex-showroom price.

Now, there has been a third price hike with India’s favourite large SUV, the Fortuner, in the month of May 2026. This time, price hike goes up to Rs 87,000 (highest ceiling in CY2026) and both Fortuner and Legender models, across multiple variants have received a price hike. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota Fortuner Price Hike May 2026

After the price hike in January 2026 and April 2026, Toyota has hiked Fortuner prices again. Not all variants get the same price hike and it seems to be varying with different powertrain and drivetrain options. Least amount of price hike is given to Fortuner Petrol AT 4X2 and Fortuner Diesel MT 4X2 variants.

Fortuner Diesel AT 4X2 gets a price hike of Rs 65,000, while it is Rs 67,000 with Fortuner Diesel MT 4X4. Fortuner Diesel Mild-Hybrid AT 4X4 variant gets a price hike of Rs 75,000 and lastly, we have Fortuner GR-S AT 4X4 which gets the highest price hike among all variants, at Rs 87,000 on its ex-showroom price.

Legender Price Hike

This way, Fortuner prices now range between Rs 34.76 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes all the way till Rs 50.46 lakh (Ex-sh). Legender, on the other hand, gets a max price hike of Rs 83,000. Starting with Legender Diesel AT 4X2, it gets a price hike of Rs 75,000, while it is Rs 78,000 with Legender Diesel MT 4X4 variant. Legender Diesel Mild-Hybrid AT 4X4 variant is the one that gets a price hike of Rs 83,000 on its ex-showroom price tag.

Toyota Fortuner sales over the past six months have remained relatively stable with slight fluctuations on a month-on-month basis. Between October 2025 and March 2026, Fortuner registered cumulative sales of 18,474 units, marginally higher than 18,172 units sold during the corresponding six-month period a year earlier, resulting in a 1.66% growth.

Soon, Toyota Fortuner will face fitting rivalry with the launch of MG Majestor. It is more feature-loaded, luxurious and packs better off-road hardware on paper than Fortuner. However, Toyota has ruled this large SUV segment with an iron fist owing to Fortuner’s massive popularity, cult following and its association with VIPs and Government representatives. A next generation version of Fortuner is under development, based on Hilux Travo. An all-new front and rear design along with a completely overhauled interior is expected with this upcoming version.