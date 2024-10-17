Toyota Fortuner Signature Edition Launch Price Rs 39.08L – Walkaround

Focused on visual enhancements, Toyota Fortuner Signature Edition gets dual-tone exteriors and a more exciting interior theme

As part of the festive celebrations, Toyota has introduced a Signature Edition of the Fortuner SUV, Glanza hatchback, Innova Hycross MPV, and Hyryder Signature Edition, which has also been launched. The focus is largely on enhancing the visual appeal and ensuring a more premium look and feel on the inside. Launch price for Fortuner Signature Edition starts from Rs 39.08 Lakh (Ex-sh).

Toyota Fortuner Signature Edition – Exterior updates

Fortuner Signature Edition has started arriving at Toyota dealerships. Here, we have the variant that has blue-themed exteriors and interiors. The dual-tone paint scheme has a mix of grey and white, with the former seen across the bonnet, front grille and bumper. A few brush strokes are also applied across the sides.

All grey sections have a striking blue border. The side profile is further enhanced by the body cladding, which has a glossy black finish. In comparison, the standard Fortuner model has unpainted cladding. The Fortuner Signature edition gets blue brake callipers, in combination with a sportier design for the alloy wheels.

At the rear, the strip with FORTUNER lettering gets a blacked-out, carbon fibre finish. The lower trim on the bumper also gets a glossy black finish. Exclusive Signature Edition badging can be seen at the side and rear as well. Apart from these, most of the features are the same as the standard model.

Fortuner Signature Edition – Interiors

Overall look and feel on the inside has been significantly enhanced with liberal use of blue. It can be seen across the steering wheel, door trims and the speakers. Upholstery has also been completely refreshed in blue, albeit in a different, lighter shade. Seats are now tri-tone, something that makes the cabin spaces a lot more playful and energetic. Glove box and console trim have been updated with soft padding with a quilted pattern. On the headrests, one can notice the ‘Signature Edition’ badging.

Dual-tone with red accents

Toyota Fortuner Signature Edition is also available in a dual-tone navy-blue and grey combo with red accents. A navy-blue exterior shade is an exclusive colour for Fortuner and it looks even better with the combo of grey and red. In this variant, the grey sections are bordered with red. The brake callipers also get the red treatment. Inside, the red shade has been liberally used, in almost the same pattern as seen with the blue-themed variant.

Powertrain, equipment list unchanged

Toyota Fortuner Signature Edition does not get any mechanical changes or new features. Powering the SUV is a 2.8-litre diesel engine that generates 204 PS. Torque output is 420 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission. With the 6AT, the torque output is 500 Nm.

Key features include perforated leather seats, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, TFT multi-information display and a premium JBL sound system. The SUV has a wide range of connectivity features. Safety kit includes vehicle stability control, traction control system, 7 airbags and hill assist control.