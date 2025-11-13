Toyota Fortuner To Be Discontinued In Australia – Lack Of Sales, VP Confirms

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been riding a wave of success in the country generated by their Innova and Fortuner nameplates. IMV platform based portfolio in India includes Innova Crysta, Hilux and Fortuner. While Crysta and Fortuner are sales charts smash hits in India, Hilux is not.

However, if you take a look at the Australian market, there is a role reversal as Hilux has a much better sales prospect than Fortuner. With diminishing sales and lack of popularity when compared to Ford Everest (Endeavour), Toyota Australia has decided to pull the plug on one of its longest-running SUV nameplates, the Fortuner. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota Fortuner To Be Discontinued In Australia

Fortuner is one of the longest running nameplates on sale in Australian market and it will soon be discontinued. While Fortuner is the ‘System’ among SUVs in India, it doesn’t come close to the popularity and success of Ford Everest (Endeavour) in Australia and Toyota has decided to pull the plug on it after 11 years.

Even if we take sibling rivalry, Toyota’s own Hilux and more expensive Land Cruiser Prado outsell Fortuner. Bringing numbers for context, Toyota sold 2,928 Fortuners in Australia from January 2025 to October 2025, while Ford Everest sold 21,915 units and Isuzu MU-X sold 12,499 units. Toyota’s own Land Cruiser sold 23,298 units in the same period.

In Australia, Fortuner starts from AUD 59,044 (Rs 34.35 lakh) and goes till AUD 72,570 (Rs 42.23 lakh), while Land Cruiser Prado starts from AUD 78,550 (Rs 45.71 lakh). The company is planning to phase-out Fortuner from Australian portfolio in 2026 without an indication of a potential revival based on the just unveiled Hilux Travo.

Sean Hanley, VP of Sales and Marketing has confirmed this development. He explained that customers have stronger preferences towards the versatile Hilux pickup truck, or move into the Land Cruiser family. Hanley mentioned that Fortuner was never going to be the number one selling Toyota, but it achieved its objectives.

Will India get a new Fortuner?

In India, things are starkly different as there are no quantifiable sentiments for pickup trucks and Fortuner sells like hot cakes. One might expect a new Fortuner coming soon, based on the recently unveiled Hilux Travo. A new fascia with a completely overhauled interior might be in the pipeline, while being powered by the same 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine.

