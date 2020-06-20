Toyota Fortuner Gets A Flashy Makeover With TRD Sportivo Body Kit

A worthy off-roader, Toyota Fortuner is one of the preferred SUVs for customization projects

It is also one of the most noticeable cars on the streets with its large, beefy profile. Aiming to further enhance its dominating road presence, Auto Marc has fitted Fortuner with an entirely new sporty body kit.

The kit is inspired by the stock TRD Sportivo Fortuner model, but it is a lot flashier in comparison. While Fortuner’s stock design reflects understated power, this new kit makes the SUV a lot more expressive and flamboyant.

At the front, the stock chrome grille has been redone in piano black finish. Front bumper gets a rugged makeover and comes integrated with a sleek air-dam. The chrome used on fog lamp housing has been reduced significantly and replaced with black accents. These changes make the front section a lot more conspicuous and sportier in comparison to that of stock variant. Components that have been left untouched include the stock headlamps and Toyota logo on the front grille.

On the sides, the SUV gets aftermarket running boards that follow the design of the updated front bumper. This design philosophy applies to the rear bumper as well. The only thing that doesn’t seem to fit in properly is the 18-inch wheels. With the TRD kit in place, the wheels look quite diminutive. The side profile would have looked much better if larger wheels could have been used in place of the stock units.

Safety has been improved with the addition of a blind spot mirror on front left fender. Other components that are part of this TRD inspired kit include door visor and faux hood vents. Below are the highlights of the modifications / body kit;

-Front & Rear TRD Sports Bumpers

-Front & Rear Body Skirts adding aerodynamics

-Rear TRD Spoiler

-Rear Center Spoiler

-Gloss Black Front Grill

-URUS inspired Tail Lights

At the rear, the SUV gets a low-mounted bumper and dual spoilers, one on the roof and the other on the trunk. The rear profile gets further enhanced with the addition of sleek LED stop lamps mounted on the roof spoiler. Another style upgrade is the D-pillar mounted LED lamps. Stock tail lamps have been replaced with aftermarket units that feature a unique, trendy design.

For this project, Auto Marc has used a 4X2 variant of Fortuner. Engine options include a 2.7 litre petrol unit that churns out 166 ps of max power and 245 Nm of max torque. Transmission includes the choice of a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The 2.8 litre diesel unit generates 177 PS/450 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The 4X4 option is available only with diesel variants.