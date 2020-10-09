Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour – Specs Price Comparison

MG Gloster is the newest SUV to be launched in India – Priced very aggressively for it is bigger than Fortuner, Endeavour; and also comes with more features

In a surprise move, MG Motor has launched the Gloster SUV at an extremely aggressive price. The entry-level trim (Super), has been priced at just INR 28.98 lakhs while the top of the line Savvy trim costs INR 35.38 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

The pricing is surely going to affect the sales numbers of some of two of its closest rivals, primarily the Fortuner & Endeavour. Let’s have a look at what your money gets you, when you put your money on any of the 3 vehicles. Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour.

Size & Might

The Gloster is clearly a beast in terms of size as it dwarfs all its competitors. Gloster is the longest, widest and tallest SUV in the category and also has the largest wheel base. The Endeavour from Ford comes second in terms of size and the Fortuner needs to be content with the 3rd spot on the list.

Gloster’s love affair with bigger dimensions doesn’t end at body’s size alone. In fact, it also comes along with the largest set of tyres amongst the competition. Gloster rides on 255/55 – R19 alloys while the Fortuner & Endeavour both come with 18” wheels.

In terms of torque and power output, the Gloster is both the least & most powerful SUV in its class. MG is offering the Gloster in 2 powertrain options, which includes the same 2L diesel engine. The lower-end versions come with a turbocharged diesel unit while the higher-end variants come with a twin-turbo diesel engine. In both the configurations, the base motor remains the same which has been mated to an 8-speed AT as standard.

The single turbo set-up dishes out 163 PS & 375 Nm of torque while the twin turbo version can churn out 218 PS & 480 Nm of peak torque. On a comparative note, the Endy comes with a 2L turbo diesel unit which dishes out 168 PS & 420 Nm of max torque while the Fortuner’s 2.8L turbo unit makes 174 PS & 450 Nm of max torque. All the 3 SUVs come with 2 WD & 4 WD setups.

Key Features

If we were to talk about the Creature comfort list, the Gloster continues to dominate in this space too. New MG Gloster comes along with features which have been relatively un-heard of for SUVs of this segment. Some interesting features include ADAS, Auto Park, Seat Massage, Front Collision Warning, Automatic Braking and Adaptive Cruise Control. All these mentioned features are not available on the current gen Fortuner or Endeavour.

Pricing

The Gloster is available only with a diesel option and in comparison to its diesel rivals, it has the lowest sticker price for the entry-level trim. If we were to compare the top-end fully loaded version, then too, Gloster’s top-end trim is barely INR 26K more expensive than the Top-end 4X4 Diesel AT Endeavour and around 1.5L cheaper than the top-end Fortuner (all prices are ex-showroom).