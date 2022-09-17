Toyota Glanza CNG Homologated – Details Leak, Launch Soon

With Glanza getting CNG, Maruti Baleno could also get this option soon; to rival upcoming Altroz CNG

Already revealed in a leaked post earlier this year in March, Toyota Glanza CNG has been homologated for Indian market. Toyota CNG cars are likely to be called e-CNG. In case of Maruti Suzuki, the CNG range is referred to as S-CNG. It essentially signifies a set of systems and technologies that Maruti uses to make its CNG cars deliver better performance, improve comfort and ensure safer journeys.

Toyota Glanza CNG is expected to have fuel efficiency of around 25 km/kg. When running on petrol, fuel efficiency is 22.94 kmpl with AMT. That’s a gain of 2 kmpl, which coupled with lower price of CNG, can help reduce running costs.

Toyota Glanza CNG variants

Toyota will be offering CNG option for Glanza across S, G and V trims. That leaves only the base-spec E variant, which will not be getting a CNG option. With CNG option available across mid and top-spec variants of Glanza, users will be able to access the full range of features available with the hatch. If Glanza CNG is launched ahead of Baleno CNG, it will be the first premium hatch in India to get CNG option.

Glanza has a sporty profile with features such as Toyota’s signature chrome grille, LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, sporty front bumper with carbon fibre texture, sleek alloy wheels, auto ORVMs with indicators, UV protect glass and LED tail lamps. On the inside, key features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hello Google and Hey Siri voice commands, head-up display and leather wrapped steering wheel.

Glanza comes with a range of connected car tech, offered via Toyota’s i-Connect platform. Some key connectivity features include remote access and control, find my car, geo fencing, tow alert, auto collision notification, vehicle health report and malfunction indicator.

Safety kit onboard Glanza has features such as 360° surround view camera, ABS / EBD, brake assist, automatic door lock by speed, high speed alert system, rear parking sensors and camera, cruise control, all power windows, vehicle stability control, hill hold control, front, side and curtain airbags and immobilizer.

Glanza CNG specs

Glanza and Baleno are powered by a 1.2-litre, K-series motor that generates 89 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT. As per Type Approval certificate, Glanza CNG will have power output of 57 kW at 6,000 rpm (~ 76 bhp). It will be offered with only manual transmission.

While dimensions are the same, Glanza CNG is 40 kg heavier than its petrol counterpart. Glanza CNG gross vehicle weight is 1,450 kg, as compared to 1,410 kg of petrol variant. This difference is likely due to the additional weight of CNG tank. Toyota Glanza CNG variants are expected to be around Rs 90k to 100k costlier than their petrol-powered counterparts. Glanza petrol S, G and V variants are currently available at Rs 7.48 lakh, Rs 8.51 lakh and Rs 9.51 lakh, respectively.