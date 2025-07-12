Toyota Glanza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard – Prestige Edition Launched

After the launch of Maruti Suzuki Baleno with 6 airbags as standard, it is now Toyota’s turn to launch the updated Glanza. The company is showing its commitment to vehicular safety in the Indian market by updating their most affordable model, the Glanza premium hatchback, with 6 airbags as standard. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota Glanza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has just updated their most affordable offering, the Glanza. This premium hatchback is a badge-engineered version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, launched in India as part of the strategic partnership between Toyota and Suzuki.

The new update reaffirms Toyota’s stance and commitment to vehicular safety by making 6 airbags as standard fitment across the variant lineup. This means Glanza now gets 6 airbags right from the base E MT variant that is priced at Rs 6.9 lakh (Ex-sh) till the top-spec V AMT variant priced at Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh) get 6 airbags.

Currently, Glanza is offered in four trim levels – E, S, G and V. The mid-spec S and G trim levels also get a CNG option to offer buyers an option to use greener fuels and achieve lower running costs. All variants are powered by the same 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine that is capable of generating 89 bhp and 113 Nm when run on Petrol and 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm when run on CNG.

Similar to its Maruti counterpart, Toyota Glanza offers high mileage (fuel efficiency) numbers of up to 22.9 km/l with Petrol and 30.61 km/kg with CNG. Other notable safety features with Glanza include ABS, EBD, ESP, Traction Control, 3-point seatbelts, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX child seat mounts and more.

Prestige Edition Launched

Along with updating the Glanza with 6 airbags as standard, Toyota has launched Prestige Edition for the premium hatchback. This is a culmination of curated accessories by Toyota, which is installed at the dealer-level. Toyota is offering Glanza Prestige Edition for a limited time, similar to Hyryder Prestige Edition.

Notable accessories bundled with Prestige Edition include side body moulding with chrome accents fitted on doors, door visors, tail light chrome garnish, ORVM chrome garnish, rear bumper chrome garnish, illuminated door sills and more.