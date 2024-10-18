Toyota Glanza Signature Edition Launched – New Wheels, Dual-tone Interiors

Similar to Signature Editions of other Toyota cars, the Glanza Signature Edition focuses on visual enhancements and style appeal

To ensure customers can access something exciting and distinctive during the festive season, Toyota has launched Signature editions of its popular cars. Earlier, we learned the details about the Fortuner Signature Edition and HyRyder Signature Edition. Now, let’s take a look at everything new and thrilling in the Glanza Signature Edition.

Toyota Glanza Signature Edition – Exterior updates

Unlike the commonly used approach to introduce a blacked-out look and feel, Toyota has used hydro dipping technique to achieve a sportier look. A combo of black and grey hydro dipping has been predominantly used for Glanza Signature Edition. When viewed from a distance, it creates a similar effect to the blacked-out theme.

Up close, surfaces created with hydro dipping have a textured feel for a more dynamic visual experience. This technique is known by various other names such as hydrographics, water transfer printing, etc.

Glanza Signature Edition has textured surfaces on the front grille, bumper section and ORVMs. Another key highlight is the glossy black inserts on the bonnet and bumper. These complement the other exterior changes introduced with the hatch. Pillars and roof are all blacked-out and outside door handles are body-coloured.

Side profile has been enhanced with a sportier set of wheels in metallic finish. Numbers on the tyres read 205/55 R15, which is wider as well as lower profile. When compared to the stock 185/65 R15 offered with the base E (MT) variant of Glanza. Wider tyres will also be functionally relevant, as they will be able to provide improved traction. In other updates, ‘Signature Edition’ badging can be seen just below the A pillar.

Glanza Signature Edition – Flashy Interiors

An exciting surprise awaits users on the inside, as the Glanza Signature Edition gets a spirited dual-tone orange-black interior. The orange shade is used liberally across the dashboard, door trims and gear shift boot. The seats are all orange and their quilted pattern enhances the overall sporty profile. The quilted soft-touch padding can also be seen on the doors. Similar to the exteriors, the dashboard also gets the hydro dipping effect.

Exclusive ‘Signature Edition’ badging can be seen on the front seat headrests. Another key update is ambient lighting, operable via a remote control. This is likely an aftermarket add-on to Glanza Signature Edition. Interior roof surface is all blacked-out, similar to other Signature Editions of Toyota cars introduced recently.

No mechanical upgrades

Powertrain options and equipment list for Glanza Signature Edition will be the same as the respective standard variants. A rebadged version of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It delivers 90 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and AMT. Fuel efficiency is 22.35 km/l with the manual and 22.94 km/l with the AMT.