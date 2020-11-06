Toyota Glanza, Yaris Buyback Offer Launched Ahead Of Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces attractive festive season finance schemes for November 2020

In making the ongoing festive season an attractive one, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced finance offers and schemes. The specially curated offers are for a limited period, and are designed to ease purchase decisions through what’s remaining of the 2020 festive season. A key focus is on a range of special benefits. The bouquets of offers includes unique buy-backs offers, and low EMIs.

Auto businesses have had to deal with a never before situation with FY21 starting on a still note. Covid-19 pandemic containment measures meant all business activity came to a standstill through April. Since May, auto manufacturers restarted ops in a phased manner, and in recent weeks supply chain and logistics niggles have been dealt with as business operations have reached a 100 percent.

Finance plans and options

With the overarching financial situation being an anxious one following Covid-19 related economic decisions, there’s been an absolute requirement to reassess finance plans, so as to ensure they’re not only available but also bring with them an ease of purchase. Current offers for November 2020 are in continuation to customer centric initiatives that have already been rolled out by TKM. These revolve around making buying processes easier, stress-free and more accessible.

The latest offers include assured buyback offer of 55 percent on Yaris and Glanza. Another key announcement is that of low EMI scheme for first 6 months for all Toyota models. This helps potential customer’s financial planning to make the most of strong positive buyer sentiment during festivities.

Festive season car purchases

Over time, the festive season has always been one when a large number of people plan to make a purchase. This means manufacturers naturally receive way more footfalls at dealerships.

With current business trends warranting top-notch online activity, customers are more than willing to confirm purchase online. This added volume of traffic and customer interest is one that manufacturers vie for, and a strong deal that benefits the customers stands in good stead in strengthening a purchase decision. Especially, in an environment where potential customers go shopping for the best finance schemes. Toyota has announced EMI Holiday option of 3 months for all customers.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “To show our gratitude towards our customers, we have announced innumerable finance schemes during this festive season to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers.

These finance schemes will enable customers to live their dreams of owning a Toyota vehicle and ease the process of car buying with an assured peace of mind. Another such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the ‘Leave Travel Scheme’ as announced by the Govt. of India.”