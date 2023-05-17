Each of the 4 zonal events will see owners of Hilux, Fortuner 4×4, LC 300 and Hyryder AWD taking part

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced its first-ever initiative of ‘Great 4×4 X-Pedition’ in India. It is set to be held in four zones of North, South, East and West and motoring enthusiasts from across the country are expected to participate in these events.

Each of these events will see owners take part in their SUVs that include the highly capable Toyota Hilux, Fortuner 4×4, LC 300, and Hyryder AWD (All Wheel Drive). It is the first ever Great 4×4 X-pedition being organized by Toyota in India for which the company has laid special 4WD tracks that include obstacles, covering articulation, side inclines, rambler, deep ditch, slush, rocky bed, etc.

Toyota ‘Great 4×4 X-Pedition’

The first of these events is being conducted in South India. The SUVs will be flagged off from Bengaluru and will head to Hassan and Sakleshpur during the period May 26-28 2023. The route selected is both scenic and marks various historical points in the region. All participants will be able to enjoy a safe and supervised ride with outdoor recreations also being planned.

It is the company’s endeavor to show off their lineup of SUVs that exude a sporty stance. Each of these models – Hilux, Fortuner 4X4, LC 300 and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, participating in the events have appealed to buyers in the country in a very strong way. The SUVs are not only tough in design but also boast of advanced style and are capable of outstanding performance even across the roughest of terrains.

Toyota takes this opportunity to offer motoring enthusiasts a unique experience to take part in these cross country events which are being held for the first time in India. The company also seeks to spread awareness and conduct eco activities such as restoration of the ecosystem through waste collection and disposal in a responsible manner and conduct tree plantation activities during the events.

Enhanced Motorsports Activities

Toyota Kirloskar Motors also seeks to enhance such motorsports activities in the country and bring in better and more advanced technologies. Such events will also ensure that SUV enthusiasts are able to unleash the true potential of vehicles and at the same time enjoy such outdoor activities.

Speaking about Toyota’s first-ever Great 4×4 X-pedition, Mr. Atul Sood – Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing of Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota believes in bringing unlimited experiences to its customers. In this direction, Toyota’s 4×4 Great X-pedition is designed to create a new platform and connect with the 4×4 enthusiasts group, enriching their experiences by providing them an opportunity through unforgettable journey with us that will remain etched in their memories for life. Furthermore, TKM’s foray into 4X4 drives in India will allow the SUV enthusiasts to unleash the true potential of their proudly owned vehicles and further enhance their active outdoor lifestyles.”