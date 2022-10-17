Toyota Harrier Updated, Gets New SE Trim – Price More Than Fortuner

The M20A-FKS 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine is retained with MY2022 Toyota Harrier SE which makes 173 PS and 203 Nm

Globally, Toyota has a long list of products that stay true to the company’s original ethos of offering immense value. Toyota has recently updated its Harrier (Not Tata Harrier that is on sale in India) for MY2022 in Malaysia. With this update, Toyota has launched a new Luxury SE variant too, which costs more than a Fortuner Legender does in India.

Toyota Harrier SE costs RM 277,000 (approximately Rs. 48.68 lakh) on road and Improvement variant costs RM RM 274,000 (approximately Rs. 48.15 lakh) on road without insurance. Let’s take a look at what a Malaysian customer gets in a Harrier for a price of an Indian Fortuner Legender. For reference, Toyota Fortuner top-spec in Malaysia, 2.8 VRZ AT 4X4 costs RM 220,880 (approximately Rs. 38.82 lakh).

New Toyota Harrier SE

Toyota Harrier measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, 1,660 mm in height and has a 2,690 mm long wheelbase. It weighs around 1,610 kg owing to its monocoque construction. Features include bi-LED projector headlamps, a handsfree powered tailgate, front & rear LED fog lamps, a panoramic moonroof, an 8″ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, six speakers and a 7″ TFT for instrumentation. Other notable features include wireless charging, a HUD, a built-in dashcam, and a digital rear-view mirror.

The MY2022 upgrade over its predecessor costs RM 15,000 (approximately Rs. 2.63 lakh) more and gets a few feature upgrades along the way. A few key upgrades are a Panoramic View Monitor (360-degree monitoring), and a new 8” freestanding touchscreen head unit that replaces a smaller unit.

It gets a new navigation interface with just a single volume knob. Previous unit used to get a row of buttons. The improvement variant gets an updated Toyota Safety Sense suite. This update doesn’t add any new features while enhancing functionality. Pre-Collision Brake detection (AEB) is now capable of detecting oncoming traffic, pedestrians and bicycles.

Not just that. Lane Departure Alert has been upgraded with Road Edge Detection too. This can sense grass or curb on top of lane markers, if any. Lastly, the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system can adjust speed through corners as well.

Luxury SE

Newest addition, Toyota Harrier SE, gets a new Red metallic colour option exclusive to SE trims. Apart from this, interiors are also spruced up. The base colour is still black. However, centre console, door pads and a few other elements now get brown finishing. Toyota is highly unlikely to launch this in India.

Harrier retains the same M20A-FKS 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine. This engine kicks out 173 PS of power at 6,600 RPM and 203 Nm of torque ranging from 4,400 to 4,900 RPM. This Dynamic Force engine does duties on Toyota RAV4 as well. Paired with a CVT gearbox, Toyota Harrier can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds and can touch 190 km/h top speed. Fuel economy is claimed at 15.3 km/L.