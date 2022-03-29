Toyota Hilux Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Fully Revealed

Toyota Hilux is based on the same IMV2 platform as Innova Crysta and Fortuner, it also borrows its 2.8-litre diesel engine from the latter

After achieving success in sales, courtesy of rebadged Maruti models like Urban Cruiser and Glanza, Toyota will be bringing a product of its own to India from its international lineup after ages. Earlier in January this year, the Japanese auto giant revealed the highly anticipated Hilux in India and opened official bookings for the same.

The company was all set to launch the pickup truck in March with deliveries scheduled to begin from April. However, launch of Hilux in India has been delayed. It is now expected to be launched in April, with deliveries expected to commence from May 2022 onwards. Ahead of launch, first units of the Toyota Hilux have arrived at dealership.

Toyota Hilux Launch Delayed

Price of the Hilux will be announced during its launch. Although the exact reason for this delay has not been revealed, reports suggest it has to do with the ongoing crisis revolving around resurgence of Covid-19 virus in China, semiconductor chip shortage and Ukraine Russia war. Toyota had to temporarily shut down production at its Japanese facilities due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier last month, Toyota had stopped accepting bookings for the pickup truck due to an overwhelming number of registrations. The company is yet to restart bookings for Hilux, but has conveyed that booking will reopen at the soonest possible opportunity to minimize any impact.

Hilux is a lifestyle pickup truck that is based on the IMV2 platform which also underpins Innova Crysta and Fortuner. This architecture will help Toyota achieve 30 percent localisation and will be assembled at Toyota’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. With such a low degree of localisation, production of the Hilux pick-up truck is more vulnerable to global supply chain problems.

Features, Specs

In terms of features, Hilux will be offered with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, full LED illumination, powered driver’s seat, multi-information display and cruise control to name a few. Getting into safety of occupants, Hilux comes with features like front and rear parking sensors, up to seven airbags, hill-assist control, vehicle stability control and a rearview camera.

Powering Hilux is a familiar 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that also propels Fortuner. This unit pumps out 201 bhp and 420 Nm (500 Nm in AT) of peak torque. Transmission duties will be carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to all four wheels with the help of a low-range transfer case.

To accentuate its off-roading prowess, it will also be offered with an electronic differential lock and an automatic limited-slip differential. Toyota will be offering Hilux in trim levels namely STD (standard) and High. It is expected to be priced between Rs 30 and 35 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be positioned as a premium alternative to Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.