Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launch Price Rs 37.9 L – Bookings Commence

While India’s pickup truck market is a niche within a niche, it is Toyota that enjoys quite a following, sidelining Isuzu. Toyota Hilux has been popular among the enthusiasts and the company is boosting the appeal further with the launch of a Black Edition version with an all-black theme.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition

Black Editions of SUVs have been getting more and more popular as they lend a stealthy and sophisticated appearance. Toyota is porting over this Black vehicle appeal to pickup trucks and has just launched Hilux Black Edition. It is a special edition based on the top-spec Diesel AT 4X4 trim level.

There is no bump in price with Toyota Hilux Black Edition as it is priced at Rs 37.9 lakh (Ex-sh), which is the same as Diesel AT 4X4 trim on which it is based. Bookings for Hilux Black Edition have commenced at Toyota dealerships and company’s official website. Deliveries will start this month, March 2025.

Apart from the Black Edition, Hilux Diesel AT 4X4 can be had with five more colours – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Super White, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic and Emotional Red. At no additional cost, Toyota is offering an all black look on Hilux’s exteriors. It has been through de-chrome treatment too.

So, Hilux’s grill, ORVMs and door handles are also Black along with its 18-inch alloy wheels. Even the wheel arch claddings and skid pates have been blackened for that all-important murdered look. This all-Black look suits Hilux’s already butch and mean appearance, accentuating its road presence further.

What else does it get?

Hilux already had a Black interior and it has been carried over. We can see a Black dashboard with Black upholstery and Black door trims. Where features are concerned, it is standard affair. We get an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-way powered driver’s seat, 7 airbags, dual-zone climate control and more.

Powering the Toyota Hilux Black Edition, we have the same 2.8L 4-cylinder single turbo Diesel engine as seen on Fortuner. This engine is capable of 204 bhp and 500 Nm as Black Edition is mated solely to the 6-speed automatic gearbox. This version of Hilux will soon be replaced by a new model, which is currently testing globally under the name Hilux Travo.