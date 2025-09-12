Toyota Hilux, Camry, Vellfire, LC300 – Prices Cut by up to Rs 16 Lakh

New prices come into effect from 22nd September 2025 making way for increased festive purchasing

Toyota has announced a price cut across its entire portfolio as it passes on the benefits of a reduced GST tax structure to its customers. While in an earlier post we had enumerated the price cuts on Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Hycross and also on the Toyota Glanza, Rumion, Taisor and Hyryder. We now list out the percentage of price reduction along with new prices of the Hilux, Camry, Vellfire and LC300.

Toyota Hilux, Camry – Price Cuts

Toyota will be reducing the prices of the Hilux pick up truck by as much as Rs 2.53 lakh. Starting with the base STD MT trim, the old price of Rs 30.40 lakh will now see a Rs 2.38 lakh price reduction to Rs 28.02 lakh. The High MT variant, earlier priced at Rs 37.15 lakh will be lower by Rs 2.48 lakh to Rs 34.67 lakh while the top spec High AT sees the highest reduction of Rs 2.53 lakh to Rs 35.37 lakh. It was earlier priced at Rs 37.90 lakh as GST percentage on the Hilux has been reduced from 50% to 40%.

Toyota Camry sees a price reduction of up to Rs 1.02 lakh. Offered in two trims of Elegant and Sprint variants, both see a similar price cut. The Elegant and Sprint trims, earlier priced at Rs 48.50 lakh will now have an ex-showroom price of Rs 47.48 lakh.



Toyota Vellfire, Land Cruiser – Prices Cuts

Toyota Vellfire, a luxury MPV, sees a hefty price cut by Rs 2.57 lakh. This price drop applies to both Vellfire Hi and the top-spec Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge variants. The Hi trim, earlier priced at Rs 112.30 lakh is now at Rs 119.73 lakh while the VIP variant sees its price reduced from Rs 132.50 lakh to Rs 129.72 lakh.

The highest price cut is being introduced on the Toyota LC 300. Currently being offered in ZX and GRS trims, the ZX variant sees a cut of Rs 15.40 lakh. This will see it now at an ex-showroom price of Rs 215.60 lakh from an earlier price of Rs 231 lakh. The top-of-the-line GRS variant will now sport an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 224.93 lakh which will make it Rs 16.07 lakh more affordable as compared to Rs 214 lakh, it was sold earlier.

The revised, lower prices will be in effect from September 22, 2025, a direct result of recent reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate as announced by the Government of India.