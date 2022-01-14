Toyota Hilux Debuts On Official Website – India Launch Teaser Out

Toyota Hilux will have Isuzu V-Cross as its sole competitor – Launch will take place on 20th Jan

It has been just 14 days since the new year started, and Toyota India is already getting ready to launch their second car. After the successful launch of New Camry Hybrid, Toyota will now launch the Hilux pickup truck.

Primary advantage for Toyota is that Hilux is based on the same IMV-2 platform underpinning the likes of Innova Crysta and Fortuner that are locally produced in India. By launching Hilux in India, the Japanese company is looking to target a niche segment of buyers who are attracted to lifestyle vehicles of this shape.

Toyota Hilux India Launch Teaser

Hilux flaunts an oversized hexagonal front grille bounded by swept-back headlamps on either side. The grille is surrounded by black bezels in matte finish while a thick strip of chrome on the nose provides a nice contrast.

Ahead of launch, Toyota Hilux has made its debut on the official website. Interested buyers can start registering their interest online. Bookings have also opened at showrooms across India for Rs 1 lakh. Deliveries will start from March 2022. Toyota has also released a new teaser video with the caption – Get ready for A Richer Life.

Coming back to design, the headlight clusters comprise bi-LED projector beams with integrated LED DRLs in higher-spec variants. The muscular front bumper and bash plate and bulging wheel arches with black claddings give the pickup truck a butch and aggressive appearance.

Other styling highlights include LED taillamps, alloy wheels and chrome touches sprayed across the body. Nearly measuring 5.3 metres in length, Hilux offers a wheelbase that adds up to over 3 metres. This puts it in the same league as Isuzu V-Cross which will be its sole direct rival when launched in India.

Features on offer

The cabin of the pickup truck will feature several commonalities with its locally produced MPV and SUV siblings which will help to keep the costs in check. This will probably include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and ventilated front seats in higher variants just as in Fortuner.

It is most likely to be offered in a dual-cab version for the passenger vehicle segment. Although it will be interesting to see if Toyota will offer a single cab variant of Hilux for commercial purposes just as Isuzu D-Max. Safety features on offer will be revealed closer to launch. For reference, the Thai-spec Hilux has been awarded a 5-star safety rating at ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

Expected Engine, Transmission Options

Toyota will be offered with a single engine option, the same that powers the Fortuner. This is a 2.8 liter diesel unit, that is rated to deliver 204 hp power and 420 Nm of torque with 6 speed manual while with the automatic gearbox, torque output is increased to 500 Nm. It will come with a 4WD as well as electronic differential locks.

Five colour options will be on offer – red, grey, silver, pearl white and super white. Standard warranty of Hilux in India will be 3 years or 1 lakh kms. Extended warranty up to 5 years / 2.2 lakh kms will also be available.