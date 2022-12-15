Toyota Hilux Electric Based On Innova Platform – Launch By 2024

Toyota’s new pickup truck concepts celebrate the brand’s 60 years presence and wide fan following in Thailand

Unlike the aggressive focus on electric cars, Toyota believes other technologies also need to be considered such as hybrid electric, fuel cell and emission-free synthetic fuels. The thoughts were expressed by Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, during the launch event of IMV0 (zero) and Hilux Revo BEV concepts in Thailand.

It seems practical, as other technologies can be just as effective and sustainable as electric cars in achieving carbon neutrality goals. Emergence of other technologies will also make the automotive space more competitive and vibrant, as compared to an electric-only ecosystem that would increase dependence on battery manufacturers.

Scope for innovation will also be limited in case of the latter. Toyota is among the few carmakers that have resisted a full-fledged shift to EVs. They have also practically demonstrated the viability of other environment-friendly technologies, as evident with cars like Mirai.

Toyota IMV0 (zero) concept

Both concepts are based on IMV platform that was originally developed under the leadership of Akio Toyoda. Started in 2002, the IMV project has spawned multiple bestsellers such as Hilux Vigo, Innova and Fortuner. It was Toyoda’s idea to refresh the IMV platform and create “something truly affordable and truly innovative”. The efforts have eventually led to the development of alternate energy vehicle (IMV0). Toyoda has stated that both IMV0 (zero) and Hilux Revo BEV will reach production stage in around a year’s time.

While powertrain details of both concept vehicles have not been revealed, it could be used for cars like Innova and Fortuner in future. As a vehicle, IMV0 (zero) focuses on modularity, both outside and inside. IMV0 (zero) is highly customizable, with the ability to transform into a different body in under an hour. All that’s needed are two adults, standard tools and some elbow grease.

Body formats that IMV0 (zero) can quickly acquire include a standard cargo bed, flower truck, emergency response vehicle, refrigerated carrier and outdoor camper. Modularity extends to external parts such as bumper that has three separate units. In the event of a dent or crack, only the broken unit needs to be replaced and not the entire bumper. Interiors too will follow the modularity approach, but exact details are currently not available.

Toyota Hilux Revo BEV concept

As compared to IMV0 concept, Toyota Hilux Revo BEV looks like a more conventional pickup truck. Only difference is that this one is focused on supporting carbon neutrality and creating a better environment for all. Toyota Hilux Revo BEV concept has a closed grille with slatted design elements, angular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and trapezoidal fog lamp housing.

Side profile is almost entirely flat, which complements its utilitarian character. Other features include alloy wheels and body-coloured rear view mirrors with integrated turn signals. Charging slot is located just above the front left wheel. At rear, the truck has vertically mounted tail lamps and flat tailgate. Images are credited to Indra Fathan, Autolifethailand, Headlightmag, & Grand Prix Online.