Toyota Hilux Electric Launch Confirmed In 2025 – Fortuner EV Next?

As compared to other carmakers, Toyota hasn’t voted for a dramatic shift to electric vehicles. Instead, Toyota has been focusing on hybrid cars. It’s the company’s belief that market share of electric cars will never go beyond 30 percent. Even when much of the ecosystem is chasing a zero-emission future.

Electric Hilux debut in 2025

But that doesn’t mean Toyota has entirely shunned electric vehicles. Even when not as aggressive as other brands, Toyota’s EV plan is progressing in the desired manner. One of Toyota’s upcoming EVs is Hilux Revo BEV, which will be launched in 2025. Electric Hilux will be assembled in Thailand and sold exclusively in Thailand initially.

Toyota can consider export opportunities at a later date. Information about the upcoming electric Hilux was recently confirmed by a company executive. Thailand seems like a relevant choice, as there’s significant demand for pickup trucks in that country.

More than half of all cars sold in Thailand are pickup trucks. This presents a significant opportunity for Toyota. Rival offerings such as the upcoming electric Isuzu D-Max could also have necessitated the introduction of electric Hilux. The electric Isuzu D-Max will also be assembled in Thailand.

Electric Hilux – Specs, range

Toyota had earlier stated that the electric Hilux will have a range of around 200 km. The test cycle used for determining the range was not mentioned. A range of 200 km seems quite low, but it’s a common issue with electric pickups. A higher range will require a larger battery, which in turn can limit the pickup’s load carrying capacity. Manoeuvrability and practicality issues can also arise with a large battery pack used in a pickup truck.

With the new-gen ICE Hilux expected to debut in 2025, it is likely that the electric Hilux will be based on the new-gen model. However, there is no official confirmation from Toyota. New-gen Hilux can be better equipped to support advanced features that electric vehicles generally have.

Across South American markets, the new-gen ICE Hilux will debut in 2026. It is possible that Toyota may introduce both new-gen ICE and electric versions of Hilux simultaneously in 2025. Based on the same platform, Toyota is likely to launch Fortuner Electric in the future.

Other upcoming Toyota pickups

Earlier in 2021, Toyota had showcased a pickup truck that looked similar to the Tacoma. At the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, an EPU concept was showcased. It had a unibody construction and was dimensionally similar to the Fiat Toro. At the same event, Toyota had also unveiled a small IMV-0 concept. This was presented as a small modular electric pickup truck.

Toyota is already using the IMV-0 platform in several countries. Although, it currently comes with combustion engines and is sold as the Hilux Champ. The name was recently registered in Brazil. It presents the possibility of production in Argentina. Hilux Champ shares several components with the standard Hilux.

Source – Reuters