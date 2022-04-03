Toyota Hilux Detailed In First Look Walkaround – Accessories List

Toyota Hilux is offered with a 4WD setup with a low-range transfer case and electronically locking differentials

Toyota recently launched the Hilux pickup truck in India. The lifestyle adventure vehicle is priced from Rs 33.99 lakhs and goes all the way to Rs 36.8 lakhs, ex-sh. Hilux has started to arrive at dealer showrooms, ahead of start of deliveries.

Hilux is offered in two trims – Standard and High. Both are powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine which cranks out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The pickup truck shares underpinnings with its SUV sibling – Fortuner.

Toyota Hilux official list of accessories has been revealed. These will be offered as optional add-ons over the standard package of features. Take a look at the walkaround video below, credit to Aayush ssm youtube channel.

Tent With Canopy, Tailgate Assist & Tonneau Cover

For starters, Toyota will be offering a tent with a canopy which is desired by adventure seekers who love camping. The canopy will be mounted on the loading bay and the tent will be installed on the canopy. This is a very practical accessory for those who wish to explore the wilderness without having to worry about searching for a rooftop to cover their heads.

The next in this list is a tailgate assist which is a simple hydraulic strut that will smoothen out the operation of opening and closing the tailgate of the loading tray. Speaking of the loading tray, the bed can be fully covered using a Tonneau cover which will protect belongings of occupants intact in the bed. Moreover, the cover will protect the loading bed to be protected from unwanted external intrusions.

Roll Cage & Front Under-run

If one isn’t too keen to install the canopy or Tonneau cover, he/she can opt for a stylish roll bar and over-fender on the loading bed. This not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the pickup truck by giving it a rugged look but also serves as a safety feature in case the vehicle rolls over.

Toyota is also offering a front underrun which is essentially a bash plate installed on the front bumper. It is yet to be known if this is a functional bash plate or only for enhancing the vehicle’s rugged aesthetic appeal. Inside the cabin, Toyota is offering a couple of nifty features as accessories. The first is a wireless phone charger which is available as standard fitments in higher variants of most modern cars today.

The other utility feature is a tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS) with an air compressor. This setup is extremely useful when owners of Hilux will venture into hardcore off-roading, which it is designed for. It is recommended that while off-roading tyre pressure must be decreased in order to maximise traction from the wheels.