Toyota Hilux Launch Price Rs 2.47 L Cheaper Than Fortuner

After a considerable break, Toyota has brought in an all new Toyota product to the Indian market

In the recent past, the Toyota badged Maruti products have started to contribute significantly to overall Toyota’s sales. Hence, Toyota enthusiasts will certainly be excited about the launch of an all new True Toyota product. The last major launch of a true Toyota was that of the Yaris, which sadly didn’t do well in terms of sales.

Toyota Hilux Launch Price

Being a pick-up truck, the Hilux has a very bold, muscular and butch design. It gets swept-back headlamps with LED DRLs, a hexagonal front grille, 18-inch blacked out alloys, rear LED tail-lamps, a large bash plate on the front and some heavy body claddings all across.

Today, Toyota has launched Hilux in India. It is priced from Rs 33.99 lakh for the base 4×4 MT Standard, Rs 35.8 lakh for the 4×4 MT High and Rs 36.8 lakh for the 4×4 AT High. In comparison, Fortuner is cheaper, thanks to petrol engine and a 4×2 diesel option. Fortuner price starts from Rs 31.38 lakh for petrol MT 4×2. Diesel Fortuner 4×2 MT is at Rs 33.88 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the price of the Hilux. Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response.

With our ‘customer first’ approach, drawing inspirations from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver ‘mass happiness to all’. We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand.”

Toyota Hilux India – Powertrain

Toyota Hilux is only offered with 2.8 liter diesel engine option. It delivers 201 bhp power and 500 Nm of peak torque (420 Nm for MT). Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter unit. 4×4 drive system is offered as standard.

Hilux is based on Toyota’s IMV-2 platform. The same platform underpins popular Toyota models like the Fotuner and Innova Crysta. While the pick-up would be sharing the platform with the respective segment leaders, the Hilux would have considerably different dimensions.

It measures 5.3 metres in length, majorly due to its loading bay, which would make it considerably longer than the other two vehicles. On the wheelbase front too, the Hilux would have the longest wheelbase of the 3 models, which would measure 3,085mm. On the inside, it gets an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment unit which is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.