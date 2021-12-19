Toyota Hilux Spied During TVC Shoot In Gurgaon – India Launch Jan 2022

Toyota Hilux would most probably be available in two trims- Hilux and Hilux Reo

Toyota will finally be launching the Hilux pickup truck in India in January 2022. Ahead of that, the pickup has been spied undisguised in Cybercity Gurgaon by Team-BHP member //M. These is also the first time India-spec 2022 Toyota Hilux has been spied undisguised ahead of launch.

Hilux is based on the IMV-2 platform which also underpins two other workhorses from Toyota- Innova Crysta and Fortuner. However, the pickup truck will be considerably longer than both these models at around 5.3 metre thanks to the loading bay. Even a wheelbase of 3,085mm is significantly longer than that offered by the MPV as well as a three-row SUV.

Toyota Hilux – Exterior Design

In addition, the pickup truck will wear a distinct top hat which comprises a large hexagonal front grille, flanked by swept-back headlamps with LED DRLs. Further, Hilux gets a very muscular front bumper with black claddings and a massive bash plate giving it a more aggressive appeal.

The ruggedness is further carried forward to its side profile with flared wheel arches, body claddings and a side step. The massive wheel arches are filled up with 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The rear end features sculpted LED taillights. In India, Hilux will only be offered in a double-cab avatar, however, a single-car version could be offered at a later stage for the commercial segment.

Toyota Hilux – Expected Features

Toyota is expected to offer the same cabin layout as Fortuner with the same dashboard design and seat upholsteries. In terms of features, it could be equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, electrically adjustable driver seat, multifunction steering wheel and more.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powering Hilux will be two diesel engine options- a 2.4-litre unit and a 2.8-litre unit. The former kicks out 148 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options would include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both engines. Higher variants of the 2.8-litre unit are likely to be offered with a 4×4 drivetrain as well.

Upon launch, Hilux could be priced in the bracket of Rs 25 lakh-35 lakh (ex-showroom). Sourcing locally manufactured components from Innova Crysta and Fortuner would keep the price tag competitive. In India, it will only rival Isuzu Highlander and V-Cross which are currently priced between Rs 18.05 lakh-25.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

