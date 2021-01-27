Toyota is said to be evaluating the launch of Hilux pickup in India

Since the introduction of BS-6 emission norms, Toyota’s Indian line-up has considerably contracted. Currently, rebadged Maruti products, namely Urban Cruiser and Glanza contribute heavily towards Toyota India’s overall sales.

While there is no major new product launch planned from Toyota’s end in the near future, for a little while now, Toyota has been planning on bringing in the Hilux truck in the country. Recently a Toyota Hilux single-cab truck was spotted testing in Delhi, which has further raised expectations of a potential launch of the product in 2021.

Toyota Hilux

In case you aren’t well aware about the Hilux, it happens to be a pick-up sold by Toyota in multiple international markets. Similar to most Pick-Ups, it is sold in both single cab and double cab configurations. It shares its platform with Innova and Fortuner, which are already on sale in India.

While it does share the platform and components with Fortuner and Innova, it still is different in multiple aspects. To begin with, the Hilux is longer than both, Fortuner and Innova, as it measures 5,282mm in length and has the longest wheelbase (amongst the three) of 3,085mm.

Under the hood too, the Hilux shares its powertrain options with the Fortuner and Innova, however, for International markets, Toyota engineers have retuned the powertrain to have a shorter gearing and larger torque output (in order to improve the overall load-carrying capability).

Overall, there are 3 engine options on offer, a 2.7 litre petrol motor which can churn out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of max torque, a 2.4 litre diesel mill which can dish out 145 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and a 2.8 litre turbo diesel which makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission choices include a 6-speed AT, a 6-speed MT and a 5-speed MT. A 4 Wheel Drive set-up is provided in select variants. It remains to be seen, which of these will make it to the product which will be launched in the Indian market.

Pricing and Competition

Considering the fact that Toyota has been manufacturing both, Fortuner and Innova in India, we believe that with the Hilux, Toyota will be able to bring in heavy localization levels (as it is based upon the same platform). Pricing of the entry-level trims could start around the INR 15 lakh mark and might stretch up to the INR 20-22 lakh mark for the top-end trims.

Only worthy competitor of the Hilux in India will be the Isuzu D-Max. Other potential competition could be the Ford Ranger Raptor, provided it gets launched. While the overall pick-up segment in India is considerably small, launch of the Hilux could help to bring in some much needed activity and excitement in the segment.

